Demolition begins at Rock Island site of new federal courthouse

Demolition of the former Bituminous Insurance Co. building in Rock Island began Thursday morning to make way for a new $20 million federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.
The building, 320 18th St., is being razed for construction of 53,356-square-foot, three-story federal building, which will house multiple federal tenants. The Central District of Illinois will sign a 20-year lease for the building.
The former Central District of Illinois courthouse at 211 19th St., Rock Island, was closed in October 2018 due to mold and flooding issues. Operations were temporarily relocated to the Southern District of Iowa U.S. District Court, 131 E. 4th St., Davenport. Anyone needing to conduct business at the federal courthouse has had to travel to Iowa since then.
The new federal courthouse is being built by Russell Construction and will be partly owned by Russell Government Group LLC. Shive-Hattery, which specializes in judicial design, will serve as the architect.
The federal government awarded a $49.8 million contract by the General Services Administration to Rock Island Investors in July for construction of the courthouse. Kelly Young, senior development manager for Russell Construction, said in August that Russell Government Group, LLC makes up 50% of Rock Island Investors.