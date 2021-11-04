 Skip to main content
Demolition begins at Rock Island site of new federal courthouse
Demolition begins at Rock Island site of new federal courthouse

072821-qc-nws-courthouse-001

The former Bituminous Insurance building, 18th Street and 4th Avenue, Rock Island, may be torn down to make way for a new Central District of Illinois federal courthouse. The Government Services Administration awarded a contract to Rock Island Investors, but a protest has been lodged against the contract.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Demolition of the former Bituminous Insurance Co. building in Rock Island began Thursday morning to make way for a new $20 million federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois

The building, 320 18th St., is being razed for construction of 53,356-square-foot, three-story federal building, which will house multiple federal tenants. The Central District of Illinois will sign a 20-year lease for the building.

The former Central District of Illinois courthouse at 211 19th St., Rock Island, was closed in October 2018 due to mold and flooding issues. Operations were temporarily relocated to the Southern District of Iowa U.S. District Court, 131 E. 4th St., Davenport. Anyone needing to conduct business at the federal courthouse has had to travel to Iowa since then.

The new federal courthouse is being built by Russell Construction and will be partly owned by Russell Government Group LLC. Shive-Hattery, which specializes in judicial design, will serve as the architect.

The federal government awarded a $49.8 million contract by the General Services Administration to Rock Island Investors in July for construction of the courthouse. Kelly Young, senior development manager for Russell Construction, said in August that Russell Government Group, LLC makes up 50% of Rock Island Investors. 

The remainder of Rock Island Investors is owned 30% by Fishman Family Properties LLC and 20% by Jeff Eirinberg. Rock Island Investors began soliciting the contract in 2018. 

The GSA is expected to occupy the new courthouse in late 2022 or early 2023.

