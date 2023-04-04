Demolition on the historic Rock Island County Courthouse will move forward.

Valley Construction of Rock Island filed a demolition permit with the city last week. The permit was approved at the end of the day Friday, March 31.

According to the permit, the cost of demolition is $400,000. Shrubs and other greenery were being removed from the lot Friday afternoon.

Demolition is expected to begin within the upcoming weeks.

A silent protest will take place outside the gates in front of the courthouse Wednesday, April 5th at 3 p.m.

Organizers have been making pleas over the past few years in hopes the county board would rethink the decision and save the courthouse.

Greg Swanson, a lifelong resident of Rock Island County, told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus on Friday that it an irreplaceable and historical landmark.

"While county officials have certain responsibilities relating to the courthouse, it is not their courthouse," Swanson said. "It is the people's courthouse."

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said based on the documentation the city provided, all requirements to move forward with demolition were met.

The demolition permit expires at the end of September 2023.

The county was required to consult with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and had to consider the state's historic resources preservation act. The IDNR had the county go through a recordation process required by state statute to prove that the courthouse is beyond rehabilitation with no possible plans for renovations or reuse.

A recordation contractor was required to take measured drawings, photographs of the interior and exterior, written historical and architectural information for structures and sites. The state's preservation office had to review and approve the drawings, photographs and historical and architectural information.