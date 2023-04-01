Plans are moving forward to demolish the historic Rock Island County courthouse.

Valley Construction of Rock Island filed a permit with the city to demolish the 125-year-old courthouse. The city will need to ensure all requirements have been met before the application is approved.

Multiple calls to the city's building inspection division for more information regarding the requirements and a demolition timeline were not returned.

According to the application, the estimated cost of demolition is $400,000.

Multiple calls were made to Valley Construction regarding information about the demolition process but were not returned.

As of Friday afternoon, shrubs were starting to be removed from the grounds. No type of demolition on the building can begin until the city approves the permit.

Greg Swanson, a lifelong resident of Rock Island County, said he nor anyone else who had spoken out against the demolition was aware a permit was filed — let alone that the county had finished the recordation process.

"It's an irreplaceable, valuable historic landmark and public asset," he said.

The county had to go through a recordation process required by state statute to prove the courthouse is beyond rehabilitation with no possible plans for renovation.

Swanson said that people who had spoken out against the demolition felt as if they had hit a wall and that it would take an 11th-hour injunction court ruling to stop it.

"There's nobody there that wants to save it — that will raise their voice and show leadership," he said.

County Board Chairman Richard Qujias Brunk told the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times in August 2022 that the board brought in three developers to evaluate the building, and they all came back with estimates between $16 million to $20 million to renovate the old courthouse.

"We could not find a way to pay for a renovation of that building for county use," Brunk said. "Myself and the rest of the board have a greater responsibility to the residents and the taxpayers of this county."

The 125-year-old building has been sitting empty for several years. A Rock Island County judge declared that the building was a public safety hazard.

About four years ago, the Rock Island County Board approved the demolition of the historic courthouse. It could have been torn down in early 2020, but a lawsuit filed by preservationists was upheld by the Illinois Third District Appellate Court because the county failed to consult state departments for demolition.

In December 2022, Peoria County Judge James Mack ruled that the need for a temporary restraining order to block demolition no longer existed.