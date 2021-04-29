Derek Jones stepping down as Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman

Derek Jones is stepping down as Rock Island County Democratic Party Chair, effective May 13.
Jones had been active with the Democratic Party for more than 10 years and became chairman in November 2018, taking over from Doug House just after the 2018 general election.
Jones formerly served as Hampton Precinct 10 committeeman, worked with the Black Hawk College Democrats and was a staff assistant for former Congressman Phil Hare.
"Serving as chair, especially during the 2020 election cycle, has been a true honor," Jones said. "During my tenure, our party has become more diverse and inclusive. We have increased our digital footprint while creating new ways to campaign and communicate our values during this pandemic."
Jones said he plans to spend more time with his family and will remain active in the Democratic Party.
Under Jones' leadership, Democrats elected Dora Villarreal as the first Latina Rock Island County state’s attorney, added two more Democrats to the county board, and encouraged participation in local municipal races, leading to a sweep of wins on the Moline city council.
"Building the bench means targeting at the grassroots level," Jones said. "We did that and swept the races in Moline and performed well throughout the county."
Jones said Rock Island County Democrats won all 14 races in which they were involved in the county, helping Jones build a 26-2 record in contested races and a 35-2 record overall during his time as chairman.
"I want to thank the entire Rock Island County Democratic Party for the opportunity to work as a team to move the party forward," he said. "I've had the chance to learn valuable lessons from so many Democrats, including former U.S. Rep. Phil Hare, current U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and my predecessor, Doug House. All of them, and many others including those in organized labor, have contributed to my success as chair."
Jones said he will continue to push for downsizing the county board and supporting newly-elected municipal officials in Moline and around the county.
"In 2022, Democrats need to champion the successes of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who, in just four months, have passed an historic COVID-19 relief plan along with introducing a new infrastructure bill to put America to work.
"I got active in politics because I wanted to make a difference in our electoral process and provide support to those who share the same ideologies and values about government," Jone said. "At the end of the day, I can look at myself in the mirror and know I did everything I could to help elect good Democrats in Rock Island County.