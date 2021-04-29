Derek Jones stepping down as Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman

"Building the bench means targeting at the grassroots level," Jones said. "We did that and swept the races in Moline and performed well throughout the county."

Jones said Rock Island County Democrats won all 14 races in which they were involved in the county, helping Jones build a 26-2 record in contested races and a 35-2 record overall during his time as chairman.

"I want to thank the entire Rock Island County Democratic Party for the opportunity to work as a team to move the party forward," he said. "I've had the chance to learn valuable lessons from so many Democrats, including former U.S. Rep. Phil Hare, current U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and my predecessor, Doug House. All of them, and many others including those in organized labor, have contributed to my success as chair."

Jones said he will continue to push for downsizing the county board and supporting newly-elected municipal officials in Moline and around the county.

"In 2022, Democrats need to champion the successes of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who, in just four months, have passed an historic COVID-19 relief plan along with introducing a new infrastructure bill to put America to work.