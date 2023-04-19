With the money and City Council support in place, design work is beginning on Main Street Landing — the $24 million riverfront-destination effort in Davenport.

The city and design consultant plan to make frequent check-ins for aldermen and public feedback on the designs in progress, Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said.

Initial concepts show the grassy area stretching from the skybridge east to the lock and dam would be transformed into a "high-intensity, multi-generational experience zone" with towers, slides, interactive water features, trails, shade structures and a pedestrian overpass across the rail road tracks.

Already, the design firm and city have held two public-engagement sessions, which were fairly generic, asking people what kind of themes or structures they wanted to see in a riverfront amenity, Merritt said. Next, the design firm will bring specific structures and designs for public feedback.

In a rough timeline, Merritt said, the city hopes to have plans and specifications to the council in the summer or fall of 2024.

Last week, the Davenport City Council voted 6-4 to expand the scope of the design contract awarded to Denver-based Sasaki Associates, Inc. It was the closest vote on the project since the initial decision in August 2021 to dedicate federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds to it.

The vote came after a federal regulatory authority approved a merger between two railroad companies, which led to a $10 million settlement agreement for the city. Davenport is putting about $6 million of the rail money toward Main Street Landing.

Supporters have billed the new riverfront park as a multi-generational, regional destination to attract and retain residents and visitors to the Quad-Cities.

Detractors have questioned how many more resources an already-overstretched Davenport Parks Department can dedicate to maintaining it. They also wonder about the impact of increased rail traffic on the park's popularity.

Aldermen Kyle Gripp, JJ Condon, Rick Dunn, Maria Dickmann, Marion Meginnis and Robby Ortiz voted on April 12 for expanding the design contract, and Aldermen Tim Kelly, Ben Jobgen, Derek Cornette, and Judith Lee voted against it.

Jobgen said he's concerned that the new park would stretch the parks department, which a city-hired consultant said already was maintaining more acreage with less money than peer cities.

"Time and again, we've listened at past council meetings about how our parks department is overrun from a capital and operation budgetary standpoint, and so we're having trouble maintaining what we already have," Jobgen said. "And then to include something on the docket that's going to significantly increase that demand on parks ... causes me pause for concern. Are we creating a perpetual cost that we're never going to be able to pay for and, therefore, we might see blight in other areas?"

City staff have said they will provide an operations and maintenance plan when designs become firm.

"Once we have a final design and understand the park’s components, we have committed to preparing an ongoing operations and maintenance plan for the council," City Administrator Corri Spiegel wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. "Since design is just beginning, it is far too early in the process to build those estimates."

Gripp, who's consistently supported the Main Street Landing project as a way to keep Davenport competitive and desirable, noted that the grassy area already requires maintenance. Plus, where Davenport could foot the bill for the construction of the project, federal state, and settlement funds are instead covering the cost.

"We were able to put together a package where zero dollars were coming out of the capital budget," Gripp said. "Zero dollars are coming out of Davenport taxpayers."

Davenport was awarded a $9.6 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Destination Iowa program — $8 million for the city's project at Main Street Landing and $1.6 million for an exterior light display at the Figge Art Museum. The remaining $12 million for the riverfront park will come from the city's $6 million allocation of ARPA funds and $6 million of the settlement money from Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The Figge is responsible for the remaining $2.4 million of its lighting-project costs.

"We've got some excited investors, saying, 'We're ready to come to downtown because we see the cool and unique things that you're doing downtown,'" Gripp said. "That's really what Davenport is; we're a river city."

Lee voted no on the expanded scope last week but was one of eight aldermen who voted for the initial design contract in June. All 10 aldermen endorsed the city's application for the Destination Iowa grant for additional funds for Main Street Landing.

Lee said she wished there was a more concrete "go, no-go" point where the council could've voted up or down on the project, rather than voting incrementally on the design contract and going for the grant funding. She also cited ongoing maintenance costs as a concern for the park.

Ortiz, Ward 4, who voted for the expanded scope, noted the state grant funding was a one-time opportunity to turn the grassy field into an amenity without using local taxpayer funds for construction. But, he said, the City Council also should support more parks-operations funds.

"Going forward, I will support it, but I am mindful that when you build it, you must maintain it afterward," Ortiz said.

What's the Figge planning?

The Figge's plans are in motion, too, museum Executive Director Michelle Hargrave said. They hope to have a colored light show up and running in 2025.

"We are talking with the artist and RDG Lighting in Des Moines about the timeline, workplan, specific LED lights, contracts, final costs, etc. for the project," Hargrave wrote in an email. "We hope to have these details finalized soon and will resume fundraising soon and will bring the artist out for a mock-up of the lights at the end of this year or early 2024."