Determann plans to run for Iowa House in District 69

Republican Tom Determann, a Clinton County supervisor and former member of the Clinton City Council, announced Thursday that he planned to run for the Iowa House in District 69.
"I've worked hard at the local level to keep our budget in check, help our local business and industry to thrive and keep taxes low," Determann said in a news release announcing his candidacy. "I hope to take those experiences to the State House and be an effective advocate for my district."
Determann lives in Clinton and ran Determann Industries, a transportation and logistics company in Camanche, before he held elected office. He has a wife, two daughters and three grandchildren.
District 69 covers the eastern portion of Clinton County, including the city of Clinton, Camanche, Goose Lake and Andover, according to the release.