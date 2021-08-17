Do students and staff feel more safe with officers in Davenport schools? Here's what a new survey suggests

A majority of Davenport public school students and staff felt safe having a uniformed police officer walking the hallways, with a small percentage feeling unsafe.
However, a large chunk from both groups neither felt safe nor unsafe with officers present, according to results of a recent Davenport Community School District survey.
"That's not necessarily bad or good, that's neutral, but maybe indicative of the fact that students aren't as exposed to the (school resource officers), perhaps, as we thought," said Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer for the city of Davenport. "But, of those who have interactions with them, a large percentage were either positive or very positive."
The city and Davenport Community School District approved a new agreement this spring defining the duties, expectations and evaluation of the use of police officers inside Davenport schools, following concerns raised last summer over the equitable treatment of students of color.
The school district has been working to remedy state citations for disciplining Black and special-education students with suspension, seclusion and restraint at higher rates than their white peers and disproportionately flagging Black students for special education.
The agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveying students and faculty annually about how they feel about having SROs and regular evaluations of the program and the SROs.
The school district conducted a voluntary survey in May. A total of 1,562 students and staff responded to the questionnaire, Ott told Davenport aldermen Tuesday during a city management update meeting.
Going forward, school officials intend to require students to fill out the surveys during their homeroom class to increase response rates.
Asked how they felt about their personal safety having a uniformed police officer present at school, a majority of students, 53.5%, felt safe or very safe. Another 43% felt "neutral." Three-quarters of school staff said they felt safe or very safe with a police officer stationed at the school, and 22% felt neutral. Students and staff had similar responses when asked how they felt about the overall security of their school with a uniformed police officer present.
When asked to rate their interactions with school resource officers a majority, 57%, of students said their interactions were "neutral." Thirty-seven percent rated their interactions with officers at schools as positive or very positive; and 2% percent said their interactions with SROs was negative and 3.6% said very negative.
That compared to 78% of school staff who rated their interactions with SROs as positive or very positive. Nineteen percent were neutral about their interactions with school resource officers and 1.5% listed negative or very negative interactions.
As part of the agreement, officials will also collect monthly data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.
"One of the things we understood that the community wanted in transparency with this program is to understand what happens when an SRO gets involved in a situation," Ott said. "Hopefully, the community can understand just how much SROs are able to de-escalate situations without further involvement in any systems."
In May, school resource officers responded to 147 calls for service, defined as any incident that results in a SRO's response to resolve, correct or assist. Of those, 97 calls were handled by officers and 50 were sent back to the school to be handled by school administrators.
Of the 97 calls handled by the SROs, 89 were resolved by the officer without the need to any further action, five were referred to juvenile court diversion programs and three resulted in charges. Two incidents handled by SROs required unspecified use of force by officers.
Of the three charges, two were for tobacco and alcohol use and one was for felony assault.
The statistics will be posted every month on both the school district's and city's websites, Ott said.
Data provided to aldermen Tuesday did not desegregate by race or gender. However, Ott said such data will be provided through spreadsheets the public can download, beginning in October with the release of August and September numbers from the start of the coming school year.
City officials were still discussing with school officials whether to provide to the public monthly SRO statistics broken down by school, citing a need to protect student privacy.
"Just because there are so few incidents that even if you start breaking it down at all high schools and all junior highs, it still becomes fairly easy to figure out what's going on," Ott said.
Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, said the data collection showed "we have a city that is listening and a staff that is willing to engage in this problem."
"And I think they've made the process better," Condon said. "And I think we're getting better here."