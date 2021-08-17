Do students and staff feel more safe with officers in Davenport schools? Here's what a new survey suggests

As part of the agreement, officials will also collect monthly data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.

"One of the things we understood that the community wanted in transparency with this program is to understand what happens when an SRO gets involved in a situation," Ott said. "Hopefully, the community can understand just how much SROs are able to de-escalate situations without further involvement in any systems."

In May, school resource officers responded to 147 calls for service, defined as any incident that results in a SRO's response to resolve, correct or assist. Of those, 97 calls were handled by officers and 50 were sent back to the school to be handled by school administrators.

Of the 97 calls handled by the SROs, 89 were resolved by the officer without the need to any further action, five were referred to juvenile court diversion programs and three resulted in charges. Two incidents handled by SROs required unspecified use of force by officers.

Of the three charges, two were for tobacco and alcohol use and one was for felony assault.

The statistics will be posted every month on both the school district's and city's websites, Ott said.