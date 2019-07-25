Matt Dohrmann is launching his campaign for 5th Ward seat on the Davenport City Council.
“I am excited and eager to seek the position of Alderman representing the residents of the 5th Ward. The moment my fiancé (Mary) and I saw the history and charm of our 1896 Victorian style home and the deeply-rooted history of the surrounding neighborhood, we fell in love. I knew on that first day, I wanted to help lead Davenport to a brighter future,” said Dohrmann.
“Since my days spent playing on the Garfield Elementary playground, I have seen the exceptional development that Davenport has made. However, it seems like other items such as street conditions, critical infrastructure and neighborhood development have not changed in the 17 years since I last played on that playground.”
As an accounting professional with John Deere, Dohrmann brings experience in budgeting, financial analysis and auditing.
“I know my professional business experience will be an asset to the Council. I’ll be a strong voice to ensure taxpayers are always protected and tax dollars are spent efficiently and effectively. Davenport’s citizens are the number one strength we have, and it is the duty of the city to ensure their hard-earned dollars are not put to waste,” said Dohrmann.
Dohrmann outlined his priorities for the 5th Ward.
• Ensure streets, sewers and critical infrastructure are not forgotten.
• Creating sound fiscal policies and revitalization strategies so the 5th Ward’s businesses and neighborhoods can continue to grow, producing good paying jobs right in the 5th Ward.
• Recruiting and retaining young people is vital to the well-being of our city. That starts by being a partner with our school system and supporting our police and fire departments ensuring they have the resources to keep our families safe.
“My commitment to the 5th Ward will be my top priority if elected to Davenport City Council. However, I know that for the 5th Ward to truly thrive, all of Davenport must thrive," Dohrmann said.