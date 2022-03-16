Doing business with the city of Moline could become easier under proposal. Here's why

Moline is moving closer to consolidating most city services in one location.

City council members on Tuesday discussed the creation of a "one-stop-shop" at a centralized location where residents can obtain permits and license applications, make utility payments, and inquire about zoning, code enforcement and more with the goal of improving service to residents, businesses and developers.

Currently, residents needing those services must go to either City Hall, public works or the central fire station. The "one-stop-shop" would put all those processes under one roof.

During the planning session, City Administrator Bob Vitas said the public works building, 3635 4th Ave., is best suited as a site to accommodate and consolidate city operations, as it has potential for expansion, enough parking and is easily accessible to the public.

"As with any one-stop-shop, the first issue is location," Vitas said. "After taking a look at the land that we actually own today, I honed in on our public works facility. It's always good to invest money on that side of town.

"That facility was built with a future in mind. It was built beyond the present-day need and there were plans for expansion at that present location," he said. "So it lends itself to a cost-effective way to try and bring about a one-stop-shop without having to spend a gross amount of funds on land acquisition or new facility construction."

After touring the building with Municipal Services Manager Rodd Schick, Vitas said it became clear there was potential to adapt the facility to fit the need.

Vitas said $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds has been allocated for expansion of the public works building for the purpose of the one-stop-shop, some of which will be used to install an elevator to the mezzanine level where offices will be located. The mezzanine will be enclosed and renovated at an estimated cost of $294,525. The overall project is estimated to cost $2.8 million.

"ADA requirements are going to set the tone for what we do," Vitas said. "Whether it's an employee that needs accommodation or whether it's a visitor, you still have to meet those ADA requirements."

The plan would move the community and economic development department out of City Hall and the finance department from the central fire station into the public works building. The public works building already offers building permits, engineering, and code enforcement services.

"One of the legs of the three-legged stool is already there," Vitas said.

Alderman Alvaro Macias, Ward 2, said it's important to make sure there will be employees available who speak other languages.

"Maybe being aware of that and making sure we have enough staff that can provide a language line so we can provide better service for those residents," Macias said.

Council members also discussed renovations and repairs needed at City Hall and the central fire station.

Fleet and Facilities Manager Sarah Mark displayed photos taken of the basement in City Hall, showing crumbling plaster, broken tiles and obvious water damage.

"One of the most immediate (needs) is the need for waterproofing our basement. We've got an issue with humidity down in the basement as well as water coming through the walls," Mark said. "It has created a condition down here where we've got plaster coming down, paint chipping and we've asbestos tiles that have popped up in areas because of the water damage."

Vitas said it is also necessary to address the massive amount of records being stored in the basement and begin the process of digitizing them or destroying records that no longer serve a purpose or have outlived their usefulness.

City Hall is in need of a new boiler, mold remediation, removal of asbestos tiles, and abatement of lead-based paint.

The central fire station, 1630 8th Ave., was built in 1972 to accommodate the fire and police departments. The building is in need of so many repairs, city officials are discussing whether to renovate or construct an entirely new facility. With construction of a new police facility in 2007 and departure of police personnel, the central fire station is now over sized for its purpose.

The fire station is in need of a new HVAC system, boilers, roof, windows, upgrades to electrical and mechanical equipment and needs lead abatement and waterproofing.

