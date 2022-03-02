Donation of Rock Island Black Hawk statue may be reconsidered

The iconic Black Hawk Native American statue long associated as a symbol of Rock Island might not be moving to the parking lot of a bank in Milan after all.

Following push back from the public, Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, asked council members on Monday to revisit their decision to donate the statue to Blackhawk Bank & Trust from the vacant Watchtower Plaza site, where it served as a sign holder on 11th Street since the 1960s.

Council members approved a resolution during the Feb. 14 meeting declaring the statue as surplus property and donated it to the bank, which plans to place the statue next to drive-thru teller lanes at its Milan location, 301 W. 4th St.

"I think it's only right to give (residents) the right to voice their opinion," 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson said.

Alderman Bill Healy, Ward 7, said he was contacted by a few of his constituents regarding removal of the statue. He encouraged transparency by allowing members of the public to speak about it at an upcoming meeting.

Mayor Mike Thoms said he also was contacted by a number of residents.

"Some were excited about (the donation), some were disappointed by it and there was a group that thought it should be destroyed — that it is against Native Americans — that it is the wrong representation," Thoms said.

"Still, we should give them an opportunity to come here and voice that," Robinson said. "I don't think there was enough time, enough notice to do that."

Robinson said approving the statue donation on a one-vote resolution is "an echo" of the recent incident with a controversial Black History Trail Grant the city won through the National Park Service in which Black residents were not consulted or invited to participate in the process. Residents only learned of the grant's existence when the city was close to hiring contractors to work on the project. The $33,500 grant was subsequently returned to the NPS by the city following a public outcry.

"We have to do a better job with communicating and finding out if there are parties interested in these things," Robinson said.

Thoms said seeking public input on every single agenda item would bog down meetings.

"On large issues, like selling the water and sewer, you get public opinion," Thoms said. "We were elected to make these decisions for the constituents, not for them to have input on every item that we make a decision on."

Thoms reminded council members that the statue is not registered as a historic landmark and was originally designed as a sign holder, not a statue.

City Attorney Dave Morrison said he would need to find out if there could be legal issues with Black Hawk Bank & Trust since council members already voted to donate the statue and if the bank had already made arrangements to move it.

"Ultimately, we are not going to make everyone happy on this decision," Thoms said.

Resident Ray Lind appealed to council members before the meeting and asked them to reconsider their decision. He said Wednesday he was shocked with how quickly the city decided to donate it.

"I have a lot of issues with it; it was like back-room politics," Lind said. "Did the bank go to the city and ask for it? Or did the city approach them? We have no idea how it happened. How could you not know that (statue) has value?

"You can imagine the history. Going back as a kid, I remember when it was lit up and it was really cool looking," Lind said. "It means something to me; it's an iconic landmark. I couldn't believe that they just pushed it through. We thought (the city) would just leave it there. None of us had any idea they would do something with it, let alone give it away to Milan.

"The main problem I have is how it happened. It was shocking to see it on the city council agenda; we never got a chance to do anything."

Lind said the aldermen don't seem to understand how much the statue means to longtime Rock Island residents.

The statue and the former Watchtower Plaza are in the 2nd Ward, represented by Alderman Randy Hurt.

"While I understand the concern of both sides, there is no guarantee that the sign would remain there if the property was purchased for development," Hurt said Wednesday. "If we leave it as it is, someone would buy the property and we would have to figure out what to do with it at that time. There would be associated costs of moving it and maintaining it if it remains city property.

"By donating it, we can ensure that statue would be maintained and not end up in the scrap heap," he said. "I'm surprised the sign hasn't been targeted for removal considering the nationwide movement to remove Native American symbols."

