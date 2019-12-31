Dora Villarreal's name to stay on ballot for Rock Island County state's attorney

A Rock Island County election board has ruled that Dora Villarreal's name will be printed on the Democratic primary ballot for the Rock Island County state's attorney's race.

Villarreal's initial election filings were challenged by five people who argued that they were not prepared to the standards required by state statutes. Those complaints were heard earlier this month by the election board, comprised of county Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert, county Sheriff Gerry Bustos, and Rock Island resident John Welling.

The decision was announced by Weikert during a brief Tuesday morning hearing.

Villarreal was appointed to fill the remainder of John McGehee's term as state's attorney after he became a judge. She later announced her intention to run for the upcoming term and faces several opponents in the Democratic primary race — county Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane; Herb Schultz, a defense attorney; and attorney Ron Stradt. The primary is March 17. The winner will face Kathleen Bailey, the lone Republican candidate.

More information will be posted shortly.

