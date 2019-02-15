As he prepared to show the roomful of people the latest pitch for building up Davenport’s riverfront, designer David Dahlquist said his firm sought to craft an overall experience for future visitors.
Doing so, he said, required going beyond a regular theme or surface level observation. And the conceptual driver needed to make the project whole was the natural resource that is the namesake of the Quad-Cities.
“You have an asset that most people don’t have,” Dahlquist told the dozens of attendees. “They would pay dearly for it. It’s right there. It’s the river. You don’t have to scratch your head very much to figure out what you’re going to hang your hat on.”
Area stakeholders and powerbrokers caught a glimpse of Dahquist’s design during a 90-minute presentation Friday in the Figge Art Museum’s Quad City Bank and Trust Grand Lobby. Building on some of the projects already underway with the city’s adopted RiverVision plan, the latest iteration of which came in 2014, the designs cast a vision of parks complete with modern art and architecture that include a Skydeck Pavilion and Main Street Promenade, an Urban Lounge Park and a Mirror Plaza.
The fresh design specs created by Dahlquist Studio, a divison of Des Moines-based RDG Planning and Design firm, were paid for by the Figge Art Museum and Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. That initiative was launched more than a year ago as a way to enhance the riverfront designs already adopted, the proposal’s backers say.
The proposed design calls for a $53 million investment, a figure that doesn’t include the money that’s already been put into building up the area dubbed Main Street Landing. Underway developments within Main Street Landing – the downtown riverfront area between Pershing and Harrison Streets – include a parking lot and adjacent flexible use space that’s intended for food trucks and some outdoor events.
What remains to be seen is a clear-cut plan to pay for it all. City officials and other community influencers, though, have pointed to the need for collaboration with private investors to help foot the bill for the massive undertaking.
“This is a community initiative,” Mayor Frank Klipsch, one of the event’s speakers, said during the presentation. “The private sector, the public sector, not for profit sector, everybody coming together to make this happen. None of those entities alone can do this. We need everybody coming together.”
City officials have already dedicated some money to pay for riverfront projects, but it’s far short of what’s needed to complete the grand vision anytime soon. The city’s capital budget sets aside $1 million per year through 2025 for development of Main Street Landing.
Speaking to the need for funding the project, Kyle Carter, the executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, recalled the downtown River Renaissance project of nearly two decades ago, which required $113 million to build the Figge, Skybridge, River Music Experience and more.
“Back in the late ‘90s and 2000s that was considered impossible too,” Carter said. “And we built it, and we built it well and we’re literally sitting in it right now. This dollar amount, while not chump change, is not impossible. I think this is entirely reasonable, but it will take an all hands on deck approach.”
“These are big price tags but they also are big ideas and we’re capable of doing them if we want to,” he added.
While the plan has yet to receive approval from the city council – a step that would be needed for implementation – Klipsch spoke favorably of the concept, saying “what we see here is good stuff.” He also suggested the next step should include shopping the plan around to the entire community to build support.