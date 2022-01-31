Downtown Rock Island district about to undergo major redesign and renovation

Rock Island is about to embark on a major, multi-million dollar renovation and redesign of its downtown district.
Included in the plans will be the installation of an Arts Alley, an urban dog park, reconstruction of the Great River Plaza, streetscaping and construction of a pedestrian gateway between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
City council members approved a resolution during the Dec. 20 meeting to direct $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project with another $1.5 million in Tax Increment Financing District revenue. City leaders also applied for a matching $3 million grant from the State of Illinois Rebuild Downtowns Capital Grant Program, bringing the total to a possible $7 million for the project.
Jack Cullen, Rock Island downtown director for the Quad Cities Chamber, said the downtown revitalization is part of the city's 2015 downtown revitalization plan and includes projects requested by residents from a public survey.
"It's exciting to be able to take pieces out of this (plan) and implement them to make downtown improvements," Cullen said. "We hope this will accelerate our recovery from the pandemic, support the existing businesses and encourage investment. We are in the process of finalizing the scope of what can be done with the $4 million (in funds) secured and also identifying phases of the project."
Cullen said they will find out if the city has been approved for the Rebuild Downtowns grant in mid-April, in addition to an Illinois Tourism Attraction grant that was also applied for. Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Although downtown Rock Island encompasses about 2% of the city’s total land area, it holds more than 6% of the city’s total land value and generates about 9% of its sales tax and 54% of hotel tax revenue.
Plans also include the creation of a public-private downtown place management organization and a special service area that would support it financially.
Great River Plaza
Cullen said the first project to be tackled will be reconstruction of the Great River Plaza, which is the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall. The large, cement stage that has hosted decades of outdoor concerts will be removed, and so will the large, circular cement planters and other existing structures in order to make the plaza more pedestrian friendly.
Outdoor dining spaces will be installed along with enhanced lighting, small park areas with trees, seating and repainted pedestrian crosswalks.
"When the Chamber started its partnership with the city in terms of providing place management services last spring, it was communicated to us that the plaza was the priority of the council," Cullen said. "That's how this all began. I would say the plaza is the core focus area, but the improvements will definitely expand out from there.
"We have a downtown Rock Island steering committee that has helped guide these plans. We surveyed business owners and property owners on or adjacent to the plaza and all of them agreed that it needed to be updated and modernized. It's 50 years old. But the majority of them wanted to see it continue as a pedestrian mall and plaza."
Arts Alley
The creation of an Arts Alley in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue will feature local artists, works of art, murals, maker space and street performance spaces.
The Arts Alley will be an extension of the pedestrian area off of the Great River Plaza.
In terms of streetscaping throughout the downtown area, plans are to replace lamp posts with ones that match some of the existing black lamp posts already installed in portions of the city.
Urban Dog Park
Illinois Casualty Company has offered to donate land adjacent to its business and $100,000 dollars toward the development of an urban dog park in the 300th block of 21st Street.
Arron Sutherland, president and CEO of Illinois Casualty Company, is also chairman of the Downtown Rock Island Steering Committee which has helped guide plans for the downtown improvements.
"I have a lot of employees at ICC who are dog lovers," Sutherland said. "I thought maybe we could do something for the community that employees of the business could also use. As we kept researching, I found out this was one of the top items that communities get gauged by; these modern dog parks are very popular.
"With all the things Jack (Cullen) is doing to revitalize the downtown area, I thought the dog park would fit in and be a draw for people to come downtown."
Gateway to Schwiebert Riverfront Park
The city's goal is to create a more pedestrian-friendly pathway between the downtown district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park. At the same time, the city will be reconstructing 1st Avenue, making it easier for people to cross the road between the two areas. In front of Schwiebert Park will be a standing Rock Island monument sign.