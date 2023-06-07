"The question is, who's going to pay that? The developers, the homeowners, the village?" Cooper asked. He said the plat had nothing on it about any kind of an easement that would give the village the liability, but village attorney John Ames is going to look into who would be responsible. A discussion of the issue was tabled until Schulte could be present.

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees voted 3-1 to approve the purchase of an electronic sign from Stewart Sign Company for $22,470. The sign would be used to notify residents of such events as yard waste collections, boil orders and community events. The firm originally quoted the village a price of $25,000 to $26,000, but Cooper told them the village had a price of $22,470 from another firm and asked them to match it. Trustee Neal Nelson, who voted against the project, questioned whether the village would have other costs in electrical and concrete work, saying he knew of another party in town that was going to spend $50,000 on a similar sign. Trustees Bob Mitton and Aaron Peer were absent. Cooper noted the best location for the sign appeared to be on Route 150, and he said a very generous person, Orion Mart owner Harry Singh, had volunteered to allow the village to use his property for free. He said they simply needed to check with state officials on the location and what the setback requirement needed to be. He said he might prefer a written easement agreement with Singh to let the village continue to use the property even if Singh sells his business.