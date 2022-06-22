Drop-off recycling not returning to Rock Island County, but options are being explored

A sign sits in front of a drop-off recycling site in 2021. The drop-off sites in the county were closed last fall, despite pleas from residents not to do so. While the bins aren't coming back, the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency allocated $80,000 toward other recycling options Tuesday.
Isabel Hansen, 71, is just one of many Rock Island County residents upset since the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) voted last summer to close its four drop-off recycling sites and remove the bins. Since then, Hansen has been relying on friends to help her dispose of her recycling in their curbside bins.
Rock Island County's four drop-off recycling sites may not return, but advocates are claiming a partial win after $80,000 was allocated by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) to go toward other recycling options.
Members of RICWMA voted in June 2021 to close its four drop-off sites in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Milan and remove the bins, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. Tipping fees are revenue made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill. As a result of COVID-19, less trash was being taken to landfills.
RICWMA met Tuesday to approve its 2023 budget, drawing a large crowd of residents concerned about recycling.
Phil Dennis, founder of "Bring Back the Bins," said the group proposed a revision in RICWMA's budget, asking them to take two line items of $40,000 each and combine them into one $80,000 allocation to provide money for a private vendor.
RICWMA Chairman Michael Waldron made a motion stating the $80,000 would go into a new line item called Recycling Opportunities and Incentives.
"(Waldron) wiped out the two line items and converted it into the new category," Dennis said. "It's a different label, but we think it's the same thing, so we're counting it as a win. We believe it's a very good start for the first year to get (the sites) returned. We hope to get a second site added next year.
"It's a step; we'll continue to monitor the situation," Dennis said.
Although curbside recycling collection is available for most municipal residents, the service is not available to rural residents and to those living in multiple-resident properties such as apartment buildings or senior living complexes. The drop-off sites were the only option for those without curbside recycling.
In the meantime, Midland-Davis Corporation has offered drop-off recycling at its Moline location, 3301 4th Ave. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sunday.
RICWMA board member Brian Vyncke said although Midland Davis is allowing access to their site, they need assistance to make it more convenient for all county residents. The $80,000 in funding could be used for improvements, he said.
"We're going to try and see if we can find an option," said Vyncke. "We could use part of that $80,000 to get new signs. We don't expect (Midland Davis) to incur any additional cost; it's an opportunity to help them out and see if there's an option where we could open a second site.
"The goal is to open another facility if we can make it happen," Vyncke said. "I would hope the townships will work with us on that, too. The more areas we have, the better."
One year after the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) announced it was discontinuing its recycling drop-off program and closed its four drop-off sites, many residents are hoping two of the sites are reopened when the agency meets to set its budget on Tuesday.
