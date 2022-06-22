Drop-off recycling not returning to Rock Island County, but options are being explored

Rock Island County's four drop-off recycling sites may not return, but advocates are claiming a partial win after $80,000 was allocated by the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) to go toward other recycling options.

Members of RICWMA voted in June 2021 to close its four drop-off sites in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Milan and remove the bins, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. Tipping fees are revenue made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill. As a result of COVID-19, less trash was being taken to landfills.

RICWMA met Tuesday to approve its 2023 budget, drawing a large crowd of residents concerned about recycling.

Phil Dennis, founder of "Bring Back the Bins," said the group proposed a revision in RICWMA's budget, asking them to take two line items of $40,000 each and combine them into one $80,000 allocation to provide money for a private vendor.

RICWMA Chairman Michael Waldron made a motion stating the $80,000 would go into a new line item called Recycling Opportunities and Incentives.

"(Waldron) wiped out the two line items and converted it into the new category," Dennis said. "It's a different label, but we think it's the same thing, so we're counting it as a win. We believe it's a very good start for the first year to get (the sites) returned. We hope to get a second site added next year.

"It's a step; we'll continue to monitor the situation," Dennis said.

Although curbside recycling collection is available for most municipal residents, the service is not available to rural residents and to those living in multiple-resident properties such as apartment buildings or senior living complexes. The drop-off sites were the only option for those without curbside recycling.

In the meantime, Midland-Davis Corporation has offered drop-off recycling at its Moline location, 3301 4th Ave. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sunday.

RICWMA board member Brian Vyncke said although Midland Davis is allowing access to their site, they need assistance to make it more convenient for all county residents. The $80,000 in funding could be used for improvements, he said.

"We're going to try and see if we can find an option," said Vyncke. "We could use part of that $80,000 to get new signs. We don't expect (Midland Davis) to incur any additional cost; it's an opportunity to help them out and see if there's an option where we could open a second site.

"The goal is to open another facility if we can make it happen," Vyncke said. "I would hope the townships will work with us on that, too. The more areas we have, the better."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.