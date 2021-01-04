Durbin and Bustos sworn into 117th Congress Sunday

Bustos, 59, defeated Republican Esther Joy King. First elected in 2013, Bustos now serves on the House Appropriations Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This past year brought with it challenges that we never imagined we would face," Bustos said in a release. "But as we turned the corner on a new year just days ago, today I am excited and humbled to turn a page in the House of Representatives as a new session of Congress is called to order.

"For the past four terms, it has been my honor to represent the hardworking families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. From Rockford to the Quad-Cities to Peoria and every community in between, I have always been dedicated to bringing the spirit of hard work, bipartisanship and Midwestern common sense to Congress.

"As we head into this new Congress, my office is always open — even if it must remain so virtually — and my commitment to those I serve remains unwavering," Bustos said. "I will listen first, lift up your voices and bring our shared fight for economic opportunity and a better future for all to everything I do."

Just one day after being sworn in, Bustos is already under attack for voting to re-elect Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.