Durbin encourages Illinois voters to send mail-in ballots early

Durbin said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was appointed to the job with "limited, if any, experience with the postal service."

"(DeJoy) came in and decided he was going to treat it like a company and put in cost-saving measures. What he failed to realize is it's not the postal company, it's the postal service. And the services provided by the post office around the United States are very important. Over 90% of people in this country approve of the postal service."

Durbin said changes in postal operations also are negatively impacting millions of people who order pharmaceutical prescriptions by mail, including veterans, the elderly and those who lack easy access to pharmacies.

DeJoy announced Tuesday he would suspend changes to the postal service, but did not indicate if that meant reversing changes already in effect.

Durbin accused President Trump of undermining the mail-in ballot process by calling it "untrustworthy and or fraught with fraud."