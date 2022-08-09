Dyersville receives $12.5 million for Field of Dreams stadium

The City of Dyersville will receive $12.5 million in federal funding from the state toward a planned baseball stadium on the Field of Dreams movie site, part of a broad baseball and tourism project planned on the site.

According to the release from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the money will go toward the This is Iowa Ballpark, a multi-use, $50 million stadium on the set of the 1989 film.

“I am grateful and proud that we were able to secure that funding,” Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said. “It’s a great down payment, and it will help to raise some more funds when we have that much money already set aside for the project.”

The announcement, which accounts for 25% of the stadium’s funding, came in the latest round of grants from Destination Iowa and is the largest single grant by the program to date. The program is a $100 million fund set up to promote tourism and attract new residents to Iowa using federal pandemic relief money from the American Rescue Plan.

Destination Iowa has granted more than $37 million to tourism and economic development projects around the state across three rounds of funding this year.

The stadium is part of a larger $80 million project which will include nine fields for youth baseball, a hotel, event space, an RV park, and an amphitheater. The project is being developed by Go The Distance Baseball, LLC, which owns the Field of Dreams site.

The city of Dyersville approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment financing for the complex in July, according to the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. Jacque said the city and the company behind the project are now searching for private investors and sponsors to reach the $50 million cost of the project.

Jacque Rahe, the executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corporation, said the stadium will bring tourists and economic development to the site.

“We are thrilled that the state of Iowa has shared our vision for a permanent stadium that will really enhance tourism and economic development regionally and throughout the state,” she said.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of 2026, according to the Telegraph-Herald.

This is the second investment in the Field of Dreams brand coming out of Destination Iowa. In June, the state announced it would devote $6 million to the development of a Field of Dreams TV adaptation, which is in production and headed by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.

The Field of Dreams movie site, long a notable tourist attraction in Dyersville, got national attention in 2021 when it hosted the first MLB at Field of Dreams game in August of that year. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are slated to play in the second MLB game at the site on Thursday.