Dyersville receives $12.5 million for Field of Dreams stadium

The City of Dyersville will receive $12.5 million in federal funding from the state toward a planned baseball stadium on the Field of Dreams movie site, part of a broad baseball and tourism project planned on the site.
According to the release from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the money will go toward the This is Iowa Ballpark, a multi-use, $50 million stadium on the set of the 1989 film.
“I am grateful and proud that we were able to secure that funding,” Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque said. “It’s a great down payment, and it will help to raise some more funds when we have that much money already set aside for the project.”
The announcement, which accounts for 25% of the stadium’s funding, came in the latest round of grants from Destination Iowa and is the largest single grant by the program to date. The program is a $100 million fund set up to promote tourism and attract new residents to Iowa using federal pandemic relief money from the American Rescue Plan.
Destination Iowa has granted more than $37 million to tourism and economic development projects around the state across three rounds of funding this year.
The stadium is part of a larger $80 million project which will include nine fields for youth baseball, a hotel, event space, an RV park, and an amphitheater. The project is being developed by Go The Distance Baseball, LLC, which owns the Field of Dreams site.
The city of Dyersville
approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment financing for the complex in July, according to the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. Jacque said the city and the company behind the project are now searching for private investors and sponsors to reach the $50 million cost of the project.
Jacque Rahe, the executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corporation, said the stadium will bring tourists and economic development to the site.
“We are thrilled that the state of Iowa has shared our vision for a permanent stadium that will really enhance tourism and economic development regionally and throughout the state,” she said.
The project is slated to be completed by the end of 2026, according to the Telegraph-Herald.
This is the second investment in the Field of Dreams brand coming out of Destination Iowa. In June, the state announced it would devote $6 million to the development of a Field of Dreams TV adaptation, which is in production and headed by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.
The Field of Dreams movie site, long a notable tourist attraction in Dyersville, got national attention in 2021 when it hosted the first MLB at Field of Dreams game in August of that year. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are slated to play in the second MLB game at the site on Thursday.
Photos: White Sox beat the Yankees after a walk-off home run during The Field of Dreams game
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (38) pretends to pitch with an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
A tractor with a message for White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) is seen near the Field of Dreams baseball field.
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) catches an ear of corn before the The Field of Dreams Game.
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the game.
Yankees players sit on the bleachers before the The Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville.
The shoes set the scene before the The Field of Dreams Game.
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez (30) walks through the corner before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players and coaches walk through the corn on their way to the field.
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) walks through the corn before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
A sign that reads “If you build it he will come” is in seen in the corn maze before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Aaron Judge talks to the media before the game.
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game.
George and Karen Beck of Chicago take a selfie in the cornfield before the game.
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, in Dyersville.
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Fans walk through the cornfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Fans beg for ball from White Sox players before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) has ears of corn in his back pockets during batting practice before The Field of Dreams game.
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the The Field of Dreams Game.
Fans beg Yankees players for autographs before the game.
Fans beg Yankees players for balls before the game.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts during batting practice before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees players stand in the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Cows graze as fans fill the stadium before the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game in 2021. Quad Cities River Bandits fans will have a chance to experience the same type of setting in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9 when Quad Cities hosts Cedar Rapids at the iconic movie site.
Members of the White Sox and the Yankees walk out of the cornfield before the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Aug. 12 in Dyersville. The Cubs will play the Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game.
Fans scream as they cheer on the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) looks out to see people standing in the cornfield during the MLB Field of Dreams Game last August in Dyersville, Iowa. It was announced Thursday that the Quad Cities River Bandits will host the first-ever minor-league game played at the facility, playing Cedar Rapids on Aug. 9.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) points to the sky after a home run against the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his home run against the White Sox during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Actor Kevin Costner walks through the outfield before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Actor Kevin Costner acknowledges the crowd before the The Field of Dreams Game.
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches a White Sox home run ball disappear into the corn during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) rounds the bases after his game winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) rounds the bases after his game winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
White Sox players crowd the plate waiting for Tim Anderson (7) after his game-winning home run against the Yankees during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
The White Sox and the Yankees emerge from corn at the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site last August near Dyersville, Iowa. The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play at the same venue on Aug. 9 in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game.
When they meet in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 9, the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will experience the same setting that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees enjoyed last season in the first-ever MLB at Field of Dreams Game at the iconic movie scene near Dyersville, Iowa.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the the Field of Dreams Game near the movie site in 2021. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play in the second Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 during the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Major League Baseball, and actor Kevin Costner speak to the media before the The Field of Dreams Game near the movie site Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville.
