Early voting has begun. See who is running to be Davenport's newest alderman

In-person early voting has begun for Davenport’s Oct. 5 city primary election.
Four candidates are running for the open 7th Ward alderman. They are: Alexandra Dermody, a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and part-time student at Scott Community College; Derek Cornette, a retired Rock Island Arsenal health physicist; William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer; and Rory Nimtz, a business analyst at John Deere.
Davenport's 7th Ward stretches roughly east to west from Eastern Avenue to North Division Street and north to south from 53rd Street to Central Park Avenue.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election Nov. 2.
Patrick Peacock resigned his 7th Ward seat at the end of April after serving just over a year.
Joseph Miller, professor and chair of marketing, sales and international business at St. Ambrose University, was temporarily appointed to serve the remainder of Peacock's unexpired term. Miller is not running in the fall city election, but has endorsed Dermody.
Here's a look at the candidates running for the seat.
Derek Cornette
Cornette, 69, a first-time candidate, hopes to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety.
The city last fall received a $700,000 federal grant to respond to a surge of shootings that reached an all-time high in 2020. The funding is part of an initiative aimed at crime analysis, a restructuring of the department to allocate more patrol and investigative resources to gun crime and asking people with private home security cameras to join a program allowing investigators to contact those owners in a timely fashion.
But despite the investment and new initiative, Cornette argues Davenport police have been slow to review and act on video footage provided to the department by residents.
"As I've been out talking to people … the big complaint ... is we have video cameras that see these people and the police won’t do anything," Cornette said. "Police take a report … and six weeks later they may or may not hear from somebody."
If elected, he said he would push for creation of a dedicated task force within the department tasked with promptly reviewing "video documentation of crimes."
"In future budgets, I would hope to make that a permanent position in the police force — adding more people to investigate upfront," Cornette said. "Don’t wait six weeks to look into … and then for a detective to get around to it for a weeks. I think that would help justice move on down the line."
Alexandra Dermody
The 20-year-old Davenport native previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Peacock. Dermody last fall also sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Davenport School Board.
Dermody said she is running on a platform to push investment and revitalization of Davenport's West End; expand community investment programs, such as the city's DREAM Project; expand and fortify the local economy; and invest in restorative justice reform and public safety. The DREAM project provides eligible homeowners in the city's older, historic neighborhoods up to $20,000 for exterior home restoration projects and to fix outstanding code violations.
If elected, Dermody said she would be focused on investing in advancing civil rights and racial equity, expanding city-based social programs and helping to diversify Davenport's economy, attract and retain young families and young professionals, and make Davenport a more livable and welcoming place for all.
Dermody has worked in the nonprofit sector as a community organizer focused on fair housing, electoral organizing, voting rights and integrated voter engagement.
"I’m consistently dedicated in going out working in the community to make the community better" and help individuals find common ground, she said. "It may not be flashy activism, but I’m always out trying to do something to make the community better."
Dermody also serves on the board of directors of Community Centered Counseling Services, where she works in mental health advocacy, Dermody has also worked with Quad Cities Interfaith on issues related to fair and affordable housing, and pushed for changes and stricter scrutiny of a new agreement defining the duties, expectations and evaluation of the use of police officers inside Davenport schools, following concerns raised last summer over the equitable treatment of students of color.
"We need to be responsible in how we spend these resources and make sure the contract has substance to it," Dermody said. "The (memorandum of understanding) was very lack luster and … the due diligence was not done. We need to make sure what we’re doing does not negatively impact students who are already at a disadvantage, especially if the city is going to be a partner in all of this."
Dermody has received endorsements from Iowa state Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport; Alderwoman Judith Lee, who represents Davenport's 8th Ward; and Elizabeth VanCamp, who ran for mayor of Davenport in 2019.
For more information, visit www.dermodyfordavenport.com
Rory Nimtz
Nimtz, 31, serves on the city of Davenport's Affirmative Action Advisory Commission.
A first-time candidate, he said he is running with a focus on ways to increase efficiency, reduce cost and improve customer service by streamlining and automating more city services; continue investment in Davenport's riverfront and downtown; and bring more affordable housing to the city.
Nimtz said he also supports plans by the Davenport City Council use $750,000 in federal COVID recovery dollars to hire "violence interrupters" — community members who would aid police in heading off conflicts before they turn deadly.
"I want to fix foundational problems in the community by focusing on preventative measures" to address crime, homelessness, poverty and evictions, he said. "I want to help create a safer community that people can take pride in."
Nimtz has an accounting and finance degree from Drake University.
For more information, visit Rory Nimtz for Davenport 7th Ward Alderman Facebook page https://bit.ly/3Evba8k.
William Pamperin
Pamperin, 60, said he was running to provide better lines of communication, transparency and outreach between city leaders and Davenport residents and invite more citizens to the table.
"I want people to participate in government more and I think people deserve a little more interaction with the government and what direction they’re going," he said.
The first-time candidate and political newcomer also pointed to increased public safety; fixing city streets, sewers and other infrastructure; and eliminating "forced" city fees for garbage and recycling collection and clean water fee used for the maintenance, repair and improvement of the city's stormwater drainage systems as top policy concerns.
"We need to maintain what we have now, and we have a hard time doing that," Pamperin said.