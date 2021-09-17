Early voting has begun. See who is running to be Davenport's newest alderman

If elected, Dermody said she would be focused on investing in advancing civil rights and racial equity, expanding city-based social programs and helping to diversify Davenport's economy, attract and retain young families and young professionals, and make Davenport a more livable and welcoming place for all.

Dermody has worked in the nonprofit sector as a community organizer focused on fair housing, electoral organizing, voting rights and integrated voter engagement.

"I’m consistently dedicated in going out working in the community to make the community better" and help individuals find common ground, she said. "It may not be flashy activism, but I’m always out trying to do something to make the community better."

Dermody also serves on the board of directors of Community Centered Counseling Services, where she works in mental health advocacy, Dermody has also worked with Quad Cities Interfaith on issues related to fair and affordable housing, and pushed for changes and stricter scrutiny of a new agreement defining the duties, expectations and evaluation of the use of police officers inside Davenport schools, following concerns raised last summer over the equitable treatment of students of color.