Davenport has secured funding to replace a bridge near the village of East Davenport after being closed since 2018.

The city closed the bridge, which carried traffic above Canadian Pacific railroad tracks and a deep ravine, on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets because of structural concerns.

It followed the closing of a nearby bridge at Elm Street, which fielded more vehicle traffic, and was prioritized for replacement. The city began construction on that in 2021 and the new bridge is now open for vehicles.

Now, it's 13th Street's turn for a replacement, to the pleasure of several neighbors.

The railroad bridge is a staple of the Village Heights neighborhood, said Ann Davis, the president of the neighborhood association of the same name. Couples and students would come to the 1880s-era wooden bridge for picturesque photos, noted Tim Huey, the vice chair of the group.

The overpass bridge originally was built by the Davenport & St. Paul Railroad Co. as part of an agreement with the city to build the railroad, according to an 1873 news story in the Daily Davenport Democrat, unearthed by residents.

Davis was one of four members of the neighborhood group, formed in 2018 just before the bridge closed, to attend the meeting. They've been continuing to keep the bridge top of mind for aldermen by meeting regularly with their representatives and researching the history of the bridge.

Asked after the meeting what it meant for the group, Davis let out a deep sigh of relief.

"Finally, we really have it," Davis said with a laugh.

Huey noted the support for the bridge is not quite unanimous among neighbors — some prefer no traffic at all.

The city took over ownership of both the 13th Street and Elm Street bridges in 2019 in exchange for a $1.9 million payment from Canadian Pacific to help repair them. But city officials estimated at the time it would take more than $6 million to repair both.

The 13th Street bridge only got a fraction of the use of the Elm Street bridge, leading the city to prioritize it. The city's estimates of daily traffic on the 13th Street bridge averaged 370 vehicles a day while it was open.

The city now has $1.5 million secured from the Iowa Department of Transportation in "Federal-aid Funding" to go toward construction of the bridge. Aldermen will take a formal vote on the funding agreement next Wednesday.

The project will remove and dispose of all existing bridge components and replace it with a new bridge.

Davis and Huey would like the new bridge to keep in line with the character of the old bridge that drew visitors — perhaps wrought-iron railings and period lighting, Davis said.

Keeping the bridge at its current height was also important to the association — the city received a waiver to replace the slanted bridge at its current 19 feet instead of the standard 24 feet above the tracks.

At-large Ald. Kyle Gripp said the bridge is in an "ugly state of affairs right now," and called the $1.5 million "awesome news."

Gripp said he wanted to "encourage our staff to continue to work with the neighborhood, get engaged and understanding the history of the bridge and its relationship to the neighborhood and ... just making sure the bridge fits the neighborhood."

"I'm so excited to see these folks that have been working so hard, and so diligently in this neighborhood to see this come to light," said 5th Ward Ald. Tim Kelly, who represents the area.