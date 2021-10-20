East Davenport voters will see familiar faces in race for Ward 5 alderman

East Davenport voters will see a rematch of sorts on Nov. 2.
Davenport Alderman Matt Dohrmann is seeking re-election to a second term representing Davenport's 5th ward. He faces Davenport resident Tim Kelly.
Kelly was one of six, including Dohrmann, who ran for the open seat in 2019. He lost by 47 votes in a crowded October primary.
The 5th Ward includes the Village of East Davenport and East Village neighborhood.
Dohrmann, a lead auditor at John Deere, defeated fellow political newcomer Kristi Miller in 2019 to replace former Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor that year.
Dohrmann has touted the strong fiscal policies that allowed the city of Davenport to hold the line on taxes, despite financial challenges caused by the pandemic, while also investing a record number of dollars in street improvements, sewer upgrades and neighborhood revitalization programs such as the Davenport DREAM Project.
"I feel there is still a lot (left) on the table," Dohrmann said in an recent interview with the Quad-City Times Editorial Board.
Attempts by the Editorial Board to meet with Kelly were unsuccessful. The Editorial Board conducted joint interviews of Davenport City Council and mayoral candidates with the news department.
Kelly has previously said he intends to advocate for better development of affordable housing; improved upkeep of streets and alleys; maintaining and finding better use for neglected buildings; and improved communication with the public about opportunities and resources available through the city.
"Tim Kelly is a long-time resident who understands that our community is safer when we are connected – connected to services, connected to one another," according to his campaign website.
Dohrmann said, "Two years comes quick, and there's a lot of large items and big projects I still would like to see through ... to make sure we're still positioned strongly into the future."
That includes guiding implementation of a more than $43 million spending plan for projects that would be funded by nearly $41 million the city will receive from the federal government as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The plan includes $6 million to design and build an outdoor "Adventure Play & Event Lawn" included in city plans for the Main Street Landing project along the riverfront.
Dohrmann said he feels the project will create a showpiece that would aid workforce attraction and retention, bringing more visitors, business, investment and jobs to the city. He called the project "an economic driver" that will help the Quad-Cities tourism industry and downtown small businesses recover from losses they saw in the past year during the pandemic.
Dohrmann, too, said using the federal dollars for riverfront development will free up money already set aside in the city budget for those efforts to be put toward affordable housing and improved streets and alleys.
The Davenport City Council will receive a report early next month from a city-hired consulting firm on recommended flood mitigation measures. The "road map" is expected to include more than 40 projects for the downtown and the city's nine miles of riverfront. Earthen berms, permanent pumping stations and major storm-sewer repairs are among the tools the city is likely to employ in its efforts to reduce the severity of damage wrought by increasingly frequent Mississippi River floods.
Projects would be phased over time and rely on annual capital-improvement funding by the city and on state and federal grants. The price tag is likely to exceed $100 million in total.
Dohrmann, too, said he is committed to public safety, and will continue to work with community partners to find comprehensive solutions to addressing crime in Davenport. The city has witnessed a surge in gun violence, following a rising national tide of violent crime.
Dohrmann said he remains committed to investing in preventative criminal justice programs such as the Youth Assessment Program, "as well making sure (police) patrol is fully staffed and able to respond to the crimes right away that we have."
"Our police force is in dire straights," Dohrmann said of staffing shortages within the department due to retirements, departures, illness and injuries. "We have detectives now that are having to put back on a uniform to go cover patrol shifts. Our police department is extremely overworked."
Other priorities outlined by Dohrmann include working with city staff to incentivize redevelopment of vacant lots and abandoned houses; bolstering city code enforcement efforts to address nuisance rental properties; and economic development.