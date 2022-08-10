East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt

East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities.

The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.

City Engineer Tim Kammler told the Dispatch Argus/Quad-City Times the city had applied for grants for nearly three years and is thrilled to move forward with revitalizing downtown.

"With the transformative nature of this project, people will see the difference and be able to feel the difference with this big of a grant," Kammler said.

Kammler said with a riverfront that has been historically industrial and divided from the rest of the area, connecting downtown to the Rust Belt will be a welcome transformation.

The next steps in the process are filling out the proper documents and soliciting proposals from engineering and planning consultants.

Mayor Reggie Freeman told the Dispatch Argus/Quad-City Times that the city has looked forward to receiving the grant for years and that he is thankful for city staff and elected officials from the state, federal and local level working to make this happen.

The state was awarded $83.5 million in grant funding by the Department of Transportation through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program.

Illinois Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released joint statements congratulating the Illinois communities who received grant money for improvement projects.

Durbin said that investments in rebuilding and modernizing the state's infrastructure are critical in improving resident's quality of life.

"This grant from the Department of Transportation will allow these communities to make improvements that meet the demands of the 21st century," Durbin said.

The program is intended to help communities around the country carry out infrastructure and transportation projects that have significant local or regional impact.

Duckworth said this Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Illinois residents and that federal support will go a long way in modernizing and making transit more efficient as well as adding more good-paying, local jobs.

The others cities that were awarded grant money through the RAISE grant was Chicago, Springfield and Harvey.