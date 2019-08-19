WHAT WE KNOW: One ordinance and seven resolutions were sent to Monday’s regular city council meeting from the Aug. 7 committee of the whole meeting. The ordinance was an economic incentive agreement between the city and Fifth Avenue Maid Rite. Resolutions included establishing responsible bidder requirements on public works project and was the cause of several questions at the prior meeting.
Also sent for consideration was an agreement with the Quad Cities Running Club and the Firecracker Run Board of Directors on conditions and requirements for operation of Runner’s Park, approval of an agreement with Quad City Towing Services for towing services to the city, approval of a tower mixer for the Wiman Park Water Tower at a cost of $111,000, approval to accept the low bid from Seal & Stripe, Inc to removes and replace asphalt at the water plant drive and parking lot, and approval to buy to vehicles from Green Chevrolet for $23,596.08.
Council member Nancy Mulcahey questioned Police Chief John Reynolds on the status of recent break-ins and a car theft. Reynolds indicated that in the case of the car theft, the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it. Reynolds encouraged people to lock their vehicles and their garages.
WHAT'S NEW: At the committee of the whole meeting, council members discussed the actuarial reports compiled by Tepfer Consulting Group of Lincolnshire with regard to both the fire and police departments pension funds. Art Tepfer was on hand via telephone to answer questions. The report recommended a minimum contribution of $2,246, 511 (83.5% of current payroll) for the police pension fund and a minimum contribution of $1,447,154 (53.27% of current payroll) for the firefighter’s payroll). Under state statute, the statutory minimum contribution for the city would be $1,427,474 (53.06%) and $1,036,179 (38.14%) respectively.
The financial impact would be $988,843 for police and $530,437 for fire, in the funding level, if funded at recommended minimum contribution and an increase of $169,816 for police and $119,462 for fire if funded at the statutory minimum contribution.
WHAT’S NEXT: The committee of the whole voted sending to the Sept. 3 regular council meeting resolutions to approve VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephone upgrades that will save the city a little over $76,000 over a five-year period; a cured-in-place sewer lining program at a cost of $350,000, a resolution of inducement with Green Tree Holdings, LLC for development to recycle plastics; approval of bylaws for the East Moline Special Service Area (an advisory body to the city regarding the city’s tax levy).