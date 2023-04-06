Two incumbent aldermen on East Moline City Council did not win re-election.

Olivia Dorothy defeated 1st Ward Ald. Kenneth Porter 55% to 44%. Jeffrey Deppe, a former Rock Island County Board member, defeated longtime 2nd Ward Ald. Gary Almblade 53% to 46%.

Though all precincts are reporting, election results will not be certified for another two weeks once all mail-in and absentee ballots have been counted.

Porter was appointed to the City Council in August 2022. He serves on the Board of Commissioners for the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority for Rock Island County and is a minister at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

He retired from MetroLINK in 2017.

Porter did not respond to a request for comment.

Dorothy said she is excited about the opportunity to represent Ward 1 and engage more of the community, especially as the city looks to revitalize the downtown area.

"When I was out canvassing, a lot of folks talked about how they really felt like their voices weren't being heard — that they didn't have a lot of opportunities to interact in the decision-making process," she said.

A few things she heard from residents were about infrastructure improvements on the roads and investment in the downtown area and wanting more businesses.

Ward 1 includes downtown, along with The Rust Belt and The Bend.

The city was awarded nearly $24 million in federal infrastructure funding, the RAISE grant, to help with downtown revitalization. The project focuses on connecting the city's older downtown — centered around 15th Avenue — to new entertainment and tourism attractions to the north.

Residents are thrilled about downtown revitalization, Dorothy said, but also want to see much need improvements on current infrastructure.

Dorothy brings a background in environmental science to the council. She is the restoration director for the Upper Mississippi River at American Rivers, a national nonprofit organization. She has a bachelor's degree in natural resources and environmental sciences and a master's in environmental studies.

She also is a founding board member for the Quad Cities Farmers' Market and is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities where she volunteers on the Environmental Justice and Grounds committees.

"I have a lot of experience working at that intersection of government decision-making and in public interest, public concern, and public engagement," she said. "I'm extremely honored and humbled that people came out and voted for me."

Deppe served on the Rock Island County Board for eight years, opting to run for the 72nd Illinois House District before being defeated by Rep. Gregg Johnson in the June Primary.

A request for comment from Deppe was not returned.

Almblade has been on East Moline City Council since 2011. Almblade did not respond to a request for comment.

In a three-way race, Adam Guthrie defeated his two opponents with 49% of the vote.

Guthrie has been active in the community for the past six or so years. He is chairman of the downtown special service area and has been a contributor to East Moline Main Street. He also owns Guthrie Development, Inc.

"I'm looking forward to being the conduit to the business owners," he said. "And also being the conduit to residents for any problems they might have."

Similar to Dorothy, one of the biggest things he heard from residents was improving the infrastructure they already had and how they can work together to accomplish infrastructure improvements.

With being heavily involved in the downtown area, he is looking forward to how the city can improve the area with the RAISE grant. Improving the area, he said, is more than just filling empty buildings.

"Getting new streets, sidewalks, amenities, and lighting down is paramount to the development of East Moline and the economic success," Guthrie said.

A candidate did not file to run for ward six. City Clerk Wanda Roberts-Bontz said Mayor Reggie Freeman will have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Aldermen will be sworn in come early May.