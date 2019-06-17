EAST MOLINE — Around two dozen residents of the Babcock and Meersman subdivisions were present at Monday’s East Moline City Council meeting to hear Kristin Crawford, senior civil engineer for IMEG Corp., address the council with recommendations for drainage in those flood-hit areas.
Crawford said that major issues in the areas were flat topography that prevents water runoff, lack of gradient to facilitate positive drainage and a naturally high water table. The lack of elevation change causes drainage ditches and culverts to silt-in, blocking water flow.
IMEG’s drainage study revealed that there is no clear path for runoff from homeowners’ yards and/or the railroad ditches and that many of the culverts are either partially or completely full of silt or damaged and, therefore, not functioning as intended.
Crawford outlined IMEG’s recommendations to correct the problems, which included regrading ditches to have positive slopes, removing/replacing/installing culverts at each homeowner’s driveway and then replacing those driveways, installing subdrains along ditch bottoms at shallow slopes to enhance drainage, constructing storm sewer pipes where needed and installing pump stations to move water where necessary. At least one retention pond is also necessary.
IMEG has divided the project into 10 sub-basins that will allow the city to address the work in stages in order to secure funding.
The preliminary estimated cost of the total project is a little over $1.9 million, and with a 15% contingency built in to cover things they have not yet been able to determine the project comes in at an estimate of $2.2 million.
At the end of the presentation, Alderman Larry Toppert of the 1st Ward questioned whether there would be maintenance costs upon completion of the project and whether estimates of those costs should be included in the final report for the council to assess.
Upon hearing the cost of the project, Alderman Gary Almblade, 2nd Ward, related a situation from several years ago when he and other residents in the area he was living at the time had imposed on them a special property assessment to pay for a road improvement project. Based on that, he asked the residents in attendance their reaction to a similar assessment to which one resident answered that “they [the city] haven’t done anything for 37 years, but they took our taxes.”
Mayor Reggie Freeman responded that the city would “look at everything and try to come up with a solution” and that “it is likely [the project] won’t all be done in one year.” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner emphasized that the city would look “at all sources” for funding.
In other business, the committee of the whole approved sending to the July 1 regular council meeting for final approval:
• A proposal to amend the Class B license to allow for private clubs to make retail sales of liquor as outlined in the Class A license retaining the requirement that sales would still only be made to club members or their guests. The change was requested by Short Hills Country Club; it was noted that Short Hills in the only club in the city to which the change would apply.
• An ordinance amendment restricting commercial vehicle parking on 15th, 16th and 17th Avenues between 7th and 11th Streets.
• Creation of a new liquor license classification that would apply to Murphy Park at The Bend that would allow liquor sales only during scheduled events held at the park and would also place certain restrictions on amplified sound during events.