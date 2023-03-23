A light continues to shine in East Moline, the mayor said during his State of the City address Thursday.

Hosted by the East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club, Mayor Reggie Freeman focused on what the city has accomplished and what the future holds as new economic development opportunities arise.

With help from partnerships around the community, he said, East Moline can be an even better place to live.

"You've heard the expression the whole is greater than the sum of the parts," Freeman said. "It rings true in what we have been able to accomplish."

Downtown to the Rust Belt

The city was awarded nearly $24 million in federal infrastructure funding, the RAISE grant, to help with its downtown revitalization. The project focuses on connecting the city's older downtown — centered around 15th Avenue — to new entertainment and tourism attractions to the north.

City Engineer Tim Kammler said that, based on community feedback, one thing residents and stakeholders most want to see is improvements to pedestrian connectivity from the downtown to The Bend and Rust Belt while enhancing the urban landscape.

"We want to improve the quality of life in East Moline by enhancing connectivity," Kammler said. "We want to create an environment that attracts visitors to the downtown area."

Funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape also will be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.

With all the coordination and paperwork the city needs to do with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Kammler said, it will likely take up to a year and a half to get the designs hammered out before any construction can begin.

The project has an overall cost of about $30 million, with the grant covering a majority of it and the city paying about $6 million.

New Developments

The mayor also highlighted new developments around East Moline.

My Place Hotel is currently under construction on the south side of the Bend XPO. It will have 65 rooms and likely will open in the second half of 2023.

Along 12th Avenue in The Bend, a new retail center is in the final stages of construction. Freeman said the tenants have yet to be announced and those details are being finalized.

"We'll be looking forward to what these new businesses bring," he said.

Located on Illinois Route 4 and 5th Street, a new 55,000-square-foot apprenticeship training center is nearing completion for the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Quad-Cities. It will replace their current training space at 479 27th Street.

The city also is working through a potential sale and redevelopment of the Strand Theater located at 1008 15th Avenue. The building has been vacant for decades and the buyer wants to redevelop it into a dinner theater.

Freeman was excited about the new developments and offered himself as a resource.

"If you're looking for a shovel-ready site for your business, please give us a call at 1-800-Reggie," Freeman said with a laugh.

The city also is working with Chad Pregracke, president and founder of Living Lands & Waters, on the sale of its Visitor Center at the Quarter. It will serve as a corporate office for Living Lands and as a regional office for The Nature Conservancy.

An educational barge on the river also will be docked in the Mississippi to provide learning opportunities on the environment and careers associated with the river for high school students.

Other highlights

Finance Director Annaka Whiting highlighted the city's finances, saying that property taxes are a "financial backbone of local government." Property taxes account for nearly 20 percent of the city's general fund revenues.

East Moline also has benefited from video gaming, hotel/motel, and amusement taxes. The equalized assessed value, or EAV, Whiting said, increased by the largest percentage they have seen in 15 years. The city's EAV totals the taxable value of all residential, commercial, and industrial properties within city limits, and it grew in the past year.

"Our EAV went from $289 million in collection year 2022 to $306 million for collection year 2023," she said.

Closing out the address, Freeman said leaders are having difficulty finding candidates for some "challenging but rewarding jobs with the city." Like most places, Freeman said, East Moline needs help filling positions for patrol officers and paramedics, along with filling roles in streets, water, and wastewater jobs.

