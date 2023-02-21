East Moline is the latest to be declared gigabit-certified by Metronet.

The city is set to officially receive the designation at this week's council meeting.

The declaration indicates that a majority of homes and businesses throughout the city have access to Metronet's 100% fiber optic internet.

Davenport received the designation in October 2022, followed by Bettendorf in November 2022.

Metronet will begin constructing citywide broadband in Moline beginning mid-March, with services anticipated to roll out to residents by early summer, and full city coverage expected in about a year.