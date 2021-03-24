East Moline's 7th Ward: J.R. Rico vs. Gary Westbrook

Rico talked about the night he was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport on Dec. 27, 2018. He was ordered to pay a fine of $65 in a plea agreement.

"I take full responsibility for everything that happened," he said. "Unfortunately, at the time I was going through some negative things in my life that I did not take care of in the healthiest of ways. I was at the time, talking to a doctor and trying out different types of medications. Did I have the best judgment when it came to taking those medications with alcohol and it led to that incident?

"Since all that happened, I have made sure I have been a responsible person by talking to my doctor and making sure what I was going through at the time has been taken care of and that I can be at my full potential."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rico said voters should choose him because his opponent, Gary Westbrook, "never talks" to people in the 7th Ward.