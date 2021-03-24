East Moline's 7th Ward: J.R. Rico vs. Gary Westbrook

Voters in East Moline's 7th Ward will choose between incumbent Alderman J.R. Rico and challenger Gary Westbrook in the April 6 municipal election.
J.R. Rico
J.R. Rico was elected to East Moline City Council in 2017. An East Moline native, Rico graduated 15th in his class from United Township High School.
He has a bachelor's degree in engineering from University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne and currently works as a contractor in the construction industry.
Rico said one of his strengths as an alderman is the effort he puts into communicating with residents in the 7th Ward.
"A lot of things I'm fighting for are very personal," he said. "One of the big issues is flooding. My family and I got flooded in 2008 and that's something that I'm heavily fighting for — to have flood control. These are personal issues I would like to bring forward to make sure they are actually fixed."
Rico said the flood mitigation project will cost the city $2.6 million.
"Right now the city doesn't have the money to do that, but we are trying to seek different ways of funding," he said. "It's going to have to be federal funding."
Rico said he remains opposed to any new taxes. In May 2019, he voted against a food and beverage tax that would have assessed a tax of 2% of gross sales of food prepared at eating establishments, whether or not it was takeout. But he supported the amusement tax, which collects 3% on gross charges or entrance fees for admission to all entertainment venues.
Rico was the council member who made the motion to separate the ordinance into two separate taxes, allowing the amusement tax to remain in place, but removing the burden of the food tax from residents.
"The majority of low-income people stay within the city to eat," he said. "Having the food and beverage tax put (a burden) onto the people of East Moline. It's a tax that would most likely affect people of low income. That tax — I did vote it down. The second tax was the entertainment tax. It was updated to make sure we could maximize the amount of tax money coming from an event.
"The tax I would be willing to support has to be a tax that is not regressive and would not affect the poor."
If reelected, Rico said he will make the city better by working with homeowners to fix up neglected and abandoned properties. Another goal is to make sure the recent discovery of $150,000 in unused HUD funds will go to helping as many people as possible.
Rico talked about the night he was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davenport on Dec. 27, 2018. He was ordered to pay a fine of $65 in a plea agreement.
"I take full responsibility for everything that happened," he said. "Unfortunately, at the time I was going through some negative things in my life that I did not take care of in the healthiest of ways. I was at the time, talking to a doctor and trying out different types of medications. Did I have the best judgment when it came to taking those medications with alcohol and it led to that incident?
"Since all that happened, I have made sure I have been a responsible person by talking to my doctor and making sure what I was going through at the time has been taken care of and that I can be at my full potential."
Rico said voters should choose him because his opponent, Gary Westbrook, "never talks" to people in the 7th Ward.
"Unless people talk to (Westbrook) and call him out on what's happening, people don't even know him," Rico said. "I have campaigned; I actually went out there and talked to people. I have been involved in the Watertown neighborhood watch while it was still running. I am talking to people to understand what their needs and concerns are. Every one of my constituents' doors will knocked upon.
"The reason why I think I should be reelected is because I feel that I understand the people the best."
Gary Westbrook
Gary Westbrook served three terms as 7th Ward Alderman from 2005 to 2017. He stepped down from city council to run for mayor, losing to current Mayor Reggie Freeman.
The son of a pastor, Westbrook grew up in East Moline as one of 11 children and graduated from United Township High School in 1973. He retired in 2004 from John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, where he worked for 30 years, most recently as a robotic welder. He currently works in sales at Ted's Boatarama and still performs as a member of his family's well-known gospel music group, "The Westbrook Singers."
Westbrook said after he lost the mayoral race in 2017, he thought he would never return to politics.
"But over the those four years, I've received calls from constituents in the 7th Ward with concerns about how things are going, and encouraging me to get back in the race," he said. "I decided I would run again. One of their concerns is that our current alderman has not been responsive to their needs. He has not been returning phone calls; some people say he hasn't been doing anything."
Westbrook said he has the experience needed to get things done and move the city forward.
"After spending 12 years on the city council, I'm pretty well-versed in how the city operates and know some of the things that need to be done. I've served through two or three crises in the 7th Ward — two floods and a police shooting. I became responsible for maintaining some semblance of peace in this area. My experience is the primary reason why I think voters should vote for me."
If elected, Westbrook said his priorities will be to bring down the city's debt, increase economic development and hold homeowners accountable when properties are not maintained.
"We should establish a set of guidelines that would hold landlords responsible for the upkeep of their property. We've got a lot of absentee landlords who really just want to collect rent and they don't care much about the property itself.
"Many cities lack community development, which turns into economic development. Nobody wants to bring a business into a city where the community is weak," he said. "The community development aspect of our city is important and has sort of been put on the back burner for years.
"It would be my focus to bring in more revenue because you can only cut so many services."
Another goal would be to bring in a grocery store.
"We are a food desert here in the 7th Ward," Westbrook said. "That's something we need to attack immediately. We need a grocery story and we need a pharmacy on this side of the tracks. That would be the first thing I'd go after, just to get the bare necessities we need down on this end of the town. Everything else would develop from there.
"My hope has always been to help my city; this is my home. Everything I do politically, that is my total motivation. I will do everything I can to make East Moline strong."
Early voting runs through April 5 at the Rock Island County clerk's office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The municipal election is April 6; polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.