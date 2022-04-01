Eastern Iowa Community College trustees to discuss extending chancellor search

Eastern Iowa Community College trustees will meet virtually Saturday, April 2, to discuss extending the search for a new chancellor.

Friday's announcement of Saturday's special board meeting comes a day after trustees announced two finalists in the running to lead the community college district.

"We have two good candidates," Board of Trustees President Robert H. Gallagher said Friday. "I’m sure they are excellent candidates."

Gallagher, though, said the board had wanted four candidates from which to choose. They initially whittled a pool of applicants to four, but two dropped out after being hired by other institutions.

"The issue is whether the board wants to go forward with just the two names or open the door for getting a couple of new names in the hopper," Gallagher said. "The question is do we want a bigger pool from which to choose. It’s a very important position. It’s a question that needs to be discussed."

The finalists announced Thursday are Ellen Bluth, EICC vice chancellor for workforce and economic development, and Dr. John Maduko, vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will retire July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

Saturday’s board of trustee meeting will take place at noon over Zoom at http://www.eicc.edu/boardzoom.

Bluth and Maduko will participate in public forums beginning Monday. The Board of Trustees also will interview them and make the final selection, which is to be announced in late April or early May.

The public is invited to the forums, which will begin with introductions of the candidates, followed by question-and-answer sessions.

Here is the schedule:

Dr. John Maduko

Monday, April 4

• 10:20-11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport.

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94443787604

• 1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.

• 4-5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf.

Tuesday, April 5

• 9:30-10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

Dr. Ellen Bluth

Tuesday, April 5

• 10:20-11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport.

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/97793107950

• 1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.

• 4-5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf.

Wednesday, April 6

• 9:30-10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

