Economic development committee is in the works for Geneseo

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo has been considering adding an economic development committee.

WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, Mayor Sean Johnson gave Alderman Craig Arnold the go-ahead to form a committee of five people composed of native Geneseoans, "imports" and millennials to work on how to grow Geneseo and report back to the council.

"We need to give people a reason to come, visit, shop and live here," Arnold said. He said there had been talk that there were "not enough rooftops" in Geneseo to draw more business. "There are ways to bring more business in, regardless of the rooftops," he said, noting the final part of the equation is housing and the city needs to attract companies that are looking to relocate. "It's not easy," he added. "Every town that comes out of COVID is going to be doing the same thing."

Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan said the chamber wanted to start a marketing committee and would be happy to support "whatever we can" with the effort.

WHAT'S NEXT: The city's 10 solar utility customers — amounting to 150 kilowatt hours — are going to see an improvement in their net metering agreement with the city as new state mandates come into play. Aldermen voted 4-0 to recommend to City Council a resolution setting "net metering avoided cost credit" to benefit net metering customers.

"This will be a savings for those customers," Electric Superintendent Eric Rowold said. The new formula takes into consideration system capacity, transmission and 6% losses. Further, Rowold said there could soon be more people with their own solar systems; he said he fielded three phone calls about it the past week. "Part of this (state) bill did open a lot of the incentives back up," he added.

