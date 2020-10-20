Editorial: Our endorsements

Over the past several weeks, the editorial board of this newspaper have interviewed local, state and federal candidates. We have studied their public statements, their records and sought clarity on various issues.

We don’t make these endorsements in order to tell people how to vote. Our readers can make their own decisions. We know that. Instead, after sitting down with nearly all the candidates, what we are doing is telling our readers the opinion of this newspaper’s editorial board, forged among members who have different views but try to reach consensus on what is best for our community.

These are not easy decisions, and we make them knowing you have your own opinions about these subjects. Believe us, we know. We get your letters and read them closely.

Here our thoughts on the issues and the candidates, and we look forward to your feedback.

