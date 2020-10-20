Editorial: Our endorsements

Over the past several weeks, the editorial board of this newspaper have interviewed local, state and federal candidates. We have studied their public statements, their records and sought clarity on various issues.
We don’t make these endorsements in order to tell people how to vote. Our readers can make their own decisions. We know that. Instead, after sitting down with nearly all the candidates, what we are doing is telling our readers the opinion of this newspaper’s editorial board, forged among members who have different views but try to reach consensus on what is best for our community.
These are not easy decisions, and we make them knowing you have your own opinions about these subjects. Believe us, we know. We get your letters and read them closely.
Here our thoughts on the issues and the candidates, and we look forward to your feedback.
Endorsement: Joe Biden for president
The American people have a chance this election season to change the direction of this country.
We can move beyond the turmoil and division. We can elect a president who puts a premium on empathy, competence and stability; who believes that progress must be shared by all.
We have a chance to leave behind reality-show government and restore to this nation an executive branch that guides with a steady hand rather than by erratic impulse.
It is an opportunity that comes at a historic time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has already killed more than 212,000 Americans, something we should never forget and for which there should be accountability. And it's a crisis that we still are months away from resolving.
This country needs a leader with a clear vision for progress in the days ahead; who has the experience and temperament to, if not heal our divisions, at least lower the temperature.
This country needs a leader who can deliver us from the exhaustion that has set upon this country.
This country needs Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States, and we wholeheartedly endorse him.
We have watched Biden up close and from afar for more than three decades. He's visited this area frequently in his campaigns for president and as vice president in the Obama administration.
What we have seen is a politician who seeks to help the middle class, and who has been a bridge between the parties to try to make things work in Washington, D.C.
We could use that kind of leader now, because there's a lot that is not working. Witness the stalemate that set in between Congress and the White House on a much-needed economic relief package for the millions of Americans who are jobless and without hope.
Joe Biden is just the kind of leader who would strike a deal that works.
In some ways, this is not the same old Joe.
Biden seems to have learned from his past mistakes, and he offers new ideas for these unique times. His pandemic plan promises to fix the flaws the administration has refused to recognize. He pledges to put public health experts, not politicians, at the forefront; he's got a plan to bolster testing and tracing; mostly, he would treat this pandemic like the national priority it is, rather than farming out the job to the 50 states.
On health care, Biden wants to build on the Affordable Care Act, offering a public option that will force down prices. He wants to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60. Just imagine the plus that would be for older Quad-Citians who have been tossed out of the workforce and can't find jobs, but surely need health care.
On racial violence, Biden offers healing and change, not more of the same.
On climate change, Biden's plan — while not as expensive as those laid out by some of his primary rivals — still sets challenging, achievable goals to lessen the carbon in the air that is threatening our planet.
On trade, Biden offers a tougher line on China because it would enlist our allies instead of taking the go-it-alone approach that has put our farmers in China's cross-hairs.
Joe Biden offers a different set of ideas on problems facing this country and the world than President Trump. But within each of these issues, there also is a fundamental difference between the two candidates. With Biden, there is thoughtfulness and collaboration underlying his ideas, rather than a scattershot approach better suited to Twitter than the West Wing. There is a decency, too, that is grounded in the belief that all people in this country, no matter their race, ethnicity, creed, immigration status or political view, deserve a level of respect.
We saw that decency up close when he visited with us before the Iowa caucuses. And throughout the primary campaign, Biden never wavered, holding true, as well, to the ideas that animated his own campaign rather than buckle to some of his party's more radical demands.
Joe Biden said he got into this race because he wanted to restore this nation and rescue it from another Trump term that would "fundamentally alter the character of this nation."
Some took that as a backward-looking approach, a return to the past.
You will see by looking at his ideas this is not true. What Biden offers is a return to our foundation.
His rivals try to say Joe Biden's best days are behind him. We don't buy that. Just listen to what he had to say in Gettysburg, Pa., a week ago, invoking Abraham Lincoln and calling for an end to "this era of division." It was a speech everybody should read.
Joe Biden's four decades in public life have proven to us he was uniquely built for this moment.
We urge all Americans to seize this opportunity. Vote for Joe Biden. Make him our president and chart a better path for this nation in the days ahead.
Endorsement: Tom Kilbride for Illinois Supreme Court
In Illinois' system of government, Supreme Court justices face a retention vote every 10 years.
This year, it's Justice Tom Kilbride's turn, and we're seeing a repeat of 2010. Special interests are urging voters to reject him, and they're spending a lot of money to do it.
To be retained, Kilbride must get 60% of the vote.
We believe the people should vote "yes" and retain Justice Tom Kilbride.
Since first taking a seat on the bench nearly 20 years ago, he has taken part in more than 1,800 decisions. His critics, funded in part by some who refuse to disclose their identities, have seized on a handful of decisions to target him. In the cases we examined, these critics misconstrue or mislead on the issues at hand. Typically, they've turned on the finer points of the law and the state Constitution, but that doesn't fit into today's bumper sticker campaigns, so this has turned into an argument about politics.
That's a shame. To turn a Supreme Court justice out of office should mean meeting a pretty high bar, not just disagreeing with a few decisions. We think most voters agree.
Frankly, we cringe at the idea that a retention election can boil down to a few decisions. Is there a better way to politicize our courts?
Here are the facts: Kilbride is one of seven justices on the court. The opinions he is being most criticized for are ones in which he was in the majority, or that were unanimous. He has won bipartisan support from judges, law enforcement and others who are acquainted with his work and with how the courts work. The Illinois Bar Association has recommended his retention and gives him high marks on a range of categories.
Kilbride also has brought credit on the court by making it more transparent and accessible, including being a champion for putting cameras in the courtroom.
Voters should put politics aside and vote to retain Justice Tom Kilbride on the Supreme Court. He, and we, deserve it.
Endorsement: Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate -- Iowa
Quad-Citians would likely agree the most notable thing about the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield has been the relentless slew of negative advertising that has coursed through the state for weeks — at an obscene cost.
With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, outside interests are pouring money into the state, cluttering our airwaves and news feeds.
Still, if you put aside the landfill of political ads, there is a real contest, a clash of governing approaches between Ernst, a Republican seeking a second six-year term, and Greenfield, a Democrat.
Ernst has been an ardent backer of President Trump and a reliable foot soldier in Mitch McConnell's Republican-controlled Senate.
We see Greenfield in a different light. Yes, she is the favorite of Sen. Chuck Schumer. But when we talked with her — and as we've listened to her in debates — we see a center-left approach and real potential.
We see a small business owner who steers clear of the more radical positions taken by some in her party, but who pledges to deal effectively with the kitchen table concerns that Iowans have.
She wants to protect the health care coverage people got through the Affordable Care Act but build on it to lower premiums.
She sees climate change as a crisis that needs to be dealt with, itself an accomplishment at a time when there is so much denial.
She wants to protect programs like Medicare and Social Security, which face a real threat as the debt increases.
She also sees the front-and-center challenge the coronavirus pandemic represents, urging a more robust, science-based response that means more testing and tracing.
So far, the federal government's efforts in this area have been awful.
What's more, Greenfield recognizes the economy needs continued support, a point made most recently by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Sen. Ernst, on the other hand, has stood by as the president has bungled the coronavirus response. This summer, in an interview with one of the members of this editorial board, she praised him wholeheartedly.
Unfortunately, Ernst declined to meet with the full editorial board for a more extended conversation, just as she's refused to meet with other newspapers in the state.
That's disappointing. We don't expect everybody to agree with us, but nor should the state's politicians refuse to talk with those who have expressed differing views. Being a representative of all Iowans means knowing you will sometimes have differences with them, but still be willing to talk about it.
Yes, we have had our differences with Ernst. Most notable is her decision to move ahead with an election year nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. When President Obama was in office, she refused to do so.
Ernst, who ran in 2014 as a critic of government spending, also went to Washington, D.C., promising to "make them squeal." The federal debt has skyrocketed since.
It is time for a change. We have high hopes for Greenfield. She is not as definitive on some issues as we'd like, nor do her views line up with all of ours. However, we believe she comes from a less ideological position. We believe she has potential to be a good lawmaker who will represent the mainstream of Iowa and that she will work hard to make progress on the country's most pressing problems.
We endorse Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate.
Endorsement: Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate -- Illinois
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has long been a friend to the Quad-Cities.
With a key position on the Senate Appropriations Committee, he has helped to secure funding and work for the Rock Island Arsenal, an important driver of our local economy.
For years, he has fought to help northwest Illinois by pursuing federal purchase of the prison in Thomson, which has led to jobs in a community that needed them.
This year, the Democrat who was born in East St. Louis and makes his home in Springfield, faces the voters, asking for another six-year term.
It's not much of a reelection fight, however. Durbin is widely expected to win over his rivals, which include Republican Mark Curran, a former Lake County sheriff. Three other lesser-known candidates are on the ballot, too.
For us, the choice is easy. We believe voters should reelect Durbin and send him back to the U.S. Senate.
Durbin is a pragmatic lawmaker. He's never forgotten his roots, even as he has risen in the ranks. As the Democratic Whip, Durbin is the second most powerful Democrat in the Senate.
We have been especially impressed with Durbin's work to help Dreamers, those young people who were brought her from foreign lands but who legitimately call this country home.
The criminal justice reform bill that passed Congress in 2018 also bears his mark and represents a collaboration with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Durbin continues to represent his constituents well, and we believe voters should return him to the U.S. Senate.
Endorsement: Cheri Bustos for Illinois' 17th congressional district
Since being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., has quickly climbed the ladder.
In 2018, she was elected to run the party's political arm in the House, the DCCC. That's meant a more prominent national profile; Bustos can be seen regularly on the cable networks.
But don't let anybody tell you that she has gone Washington, D.C.
Cheri Bustos still works hard for her constituents. For farmers wanting new markets. For kids in Galesburg endangered by lead in their water. For the Rock Island Arsenal. For a continued federal commitment to the long-delayed passenger rail link between Chicago and the Quad-Cities.
No matter the issue, Bustos is laboring every day to help the 17th Congressional District, which she travels relentlessly.
This year, she faces a challenge from Esther Joy King, a Republican lawyer from East Moline who also is in the Army Reserves.
King is a relative newcomer to this district, but we admire her military service. We also appreciate that she has worked to get to know this district and its needs.
Unfortunately, she is trying to make the case that Bustos has lost touch. We respect her point of view; we just don't agree with it. The facts just don't back it up. That's why we endorse Cheri Bustos in the race for the 17th Congressional District.
We're not only impressed with Bustos' work ethic, but that she continues to maintain a moderate, common-sense approach in a party that is facing pressure to take more radical steps. You don't see Bustos all-in for Medicare for All. She also seeks to steer clear of the culture battles that make this country harder to govern.
We are disappointed that, when we spoke with her, Bustos was somewhat evasive when confronted with certain issues. For example, she told us she supports an "ambitious" plan to deal with climate change. But we got little idea, despite our probing, what that might mean.
To some extent, we understand that politicians try to lower their risk profile. She's certainly not alone doing that. But we believe Bustos can take more chances.
That said, we offer our full support to the Moline Democrat.
A former journalist, hospital executive and city council member, Bustos knows this district and works hard to make it better. We urge voters to elect her to a fifth term.
Endorsement: Rita Hart for Iowa's 2nd congressional district
Quad-Citians have known Rita Hart for several years. A former teacher from Wheatland in Clinton County, she won a state Senate seat in 2012.
She did it with a centrist approach that was sensitive to differing opinions, that put a premium on listening.
She hasn't changed. Hart, a Democrat, is running in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, hoping to succeed Rep. Dave Loebsack, a fellow Democrat, who is retiring. She is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator from Ottumwa. Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and military veteran, also is a former director of the state department of public health. This is her fourth run for Congress.
We've had the chance to talk with both candidates and examine their records. We believe Hart is the best choice for the job.
Hart is a pragmatist with a solutions-oriented approach. Health care is a big issue with her. Yet, she steers clear of a single payer health care system as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act, aspects of which she notes are quite popular, arguing, "it only makes sense to improve it rather than to throw it out and start over..." At the same time, while in the state Legislature, Hart crossed party lines to vote for a Republican bill aimed at providing relief for higher health care premiums. (A vote for which she is now being cynically criticized by the GOP).
The point is, Hart seeks to help people, and she is willing to consider varying approaches to do it. The federal government could use more of that kind of thinking.
Hart is a Democrat, with the values to match. But she also is open to a wide range of solutions to deal with problems like the pandemic, gun violence, the fiscal challenges facing the country's social safety net and climate change. On the latter, she isn't as aggressive as some progressives would probably like. Instead of jumping at putting a price on carbon, she talks about the potential of carbon sequestration on the farm.
To us, all this adds up to a person who is pragmatic and will seek to represent everybody in the district.
We believe Miller-Meeks also has some of these more moderate tendencies. She won a primary against Bobby Schilling, who questioned her conservative bona fides.
Still, in the end, we believe the best choice for voters in this district, for the Quad-Cities, is Rita Hart. She has our endorsement.
Endorsement: Tony McCombie and Mike Halpin for Illinois House
Today, we weigh in on two Illinois legislative races featuring incumbents from each party. Rep. Tony McCombie, a Savanna Republican, represents District 71, while Rep. Mike Halpin is a Rock Island Democrat representing the 72nd House district.
The two lawmakers could hardly be more different in political philosophy, but we hope voters return both of them in November. Here's why:
Illinois District 71
McCombie is a former mayor who knows her district, who knows that Illinois’ population loss is an especially big issue for border communities like ours. She is a fiscal conservative in a state that needs more of them, and since she was elected in 2016, she has grown in the job.
McCombie isn’t just a knee-jerk, pro-business Republican. She has demonstrated her support for labor, and she is a strong voice for changing Springfield's corrupt practices. There's much to like about her.
We would say the same about her opponent, Joan Padilla, the executive director of a non-profit cancer wellness center in Dixon. She speaks with clarity about the state’s fiscal challenges, but she balances those concerns with a mission to improve needed services. Her non-profit experience is appealing, and she has clearly thought about the issues.
Still, we believe McCombie is the best choice in this race. We like her local government experience and her common-sense approach. McCombie offers straight talk and will push for controls on spending and continue demanding ethics reform. We endorse Tony McCombie.
Illinois District 72
State Rep. Mike Halpin fits his party and his district. He has a strong progressive record, working for labor and working families. Halpin backs the constitutional amendment allowing the state to enact a graduated income tax to raise more money from wealthier Illinoisans, and he makes convincing arguments for the change. He is a legislator who does his homework, which we saw clearly on this issue and others in our interview with him.
A lawyer, Halpin has worked hard to help people. He backed the measure to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. And while this editorial board did not like the plan that was eventually approved, we respect Halpin's vote and his belief that it is best for his working-class constituents.
Halpin is running against Republican Glen Evans Sr., who has run for several positions in previous elections.
We believe Halpin is the best choice in this race. We would like to see more independence from him, though. We wish he had been among those lawmakers who called out Speaker Mike Madigan in the wake of the ComEd scandal. Instead, he dodged questions about it. Still, he is a solid and thoughtful legislator. We endorse Mike Halpin.
Endorsement: Dora Villarreal for Rock Island County State's Attorney
Rock Island County voters face a choice this fall for State's Attorney between Dora Villarreal, a Democrat appointed to the job last year, and Kathleen Bailey, a Republican.
The previous state's attorney, John McGehee, left the post to become a judge.
Villarreal touts decisions to designate a special street crimes prosecutor, digitize records, and make the office more transparent by creating a Facebook page and adding more to the office's website. She also switched to a grand jury system to establish probable cause rather than the often time-consuming preliminary hearings that had been in place.
With experience in private practice and the public defender’s office, too, Villarreal says she has a "true passion" for the criminal justice system.
Bailey, a longtime attorney in the Illinois Quad-Cities, told us she believes cases are taking too long to resolve, that too much money is being spent on outside counsel and the switch to grand juries carries an unacceptable cost in transparency.
Bailey is in private practice, and she touts her own work with children when she was with the State's Attorney's office, as well as through the Children's Advocacy Center. She has proposed to establish a Veteran's Court to deal with their specialized needs. She also would create an online anonymous portal to receive feedback on how the office is running.
Both are able candidates, but we believe voters would be well served by electing Villarreal.
We believe Villarreal has a clear view of the office's challenges, whether it's the time it takes to resolve cases or the spending on outside counsel. (Some of that spending was due to decisions made by her predecessor; still, she told us the civil division has been understaffed, and she's hired a civil attorney to help out.)
The grand jury change has been on hold for months because of the pandemic, but Villarreal told us she's not sure it will return. Originally, she said the idea was to be more efficient, but she recognizes transparency is important, too.
We appreciate Villarreal's willingness to look for solutions and reexamine decisions, when necessary. That's the mark of a good leader.
We also believe she is in touch with local discussions about criminal justice reform.
The State's Attorney's office is vitally important, and Villarreal is a good fit for it. She deserves to be elected, and she has our endorsement.
Endorsements: Monica Kurth, Jennifer Kakert, Phyllis Thede, Gary Mohr, Norlin Mommsen and Mark Lofgren for Iowa Legislature
In political parlance, the Iowa Quad-Cities is seen as a swing area. We aren't deep red or blue. On the national level, this area has tended to vote for Democrats in recent years, but in legislative and local races it's been a mixed bag.
Such is the case in the Iowa Legislature. We have a mix of Republicans and Democrats representing us. Some lawmakers do come from deeply red or blue districts, but hardly any of them are so secure that they have not drawn opponents this year.
Only state Rep. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, has no opposition. Today, we will weigh in on the competitive races.
This editorial board has pushed the state legislature for greater investments in education, mental health and water quality. We believe in equity and a fair tax code, as well as a government that incentivizes an economy that works for everybody, not just those at the top.
Some of the legislators who represent us fall short in these areas, even some whom we endorse. But running through our picks for office today are lawmakers who we believe take a thoughtful approach to their jobs, even when they differ with us; legislators who understand and represent the voters in the district that elected them.
With that in mind, we offer our choices.
House District 89
Iowa Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, is seeking to continue her service in the state legislature. A former counselor and educator, Kurth is a strong advocate for greater K-12 education investments. She's criticized the state's COVID-19 response as too lax, and she wants to see a higher minimum wage.
Kurth is running against Republican Sean Hanley, a Realtor, and Jonathan Vance, a director of purchasing. Vance is an independent.
Hanley doesn't seem overly ideological, saying he believes the legislature can do a better job with taxes and spending. Vance, meanwhile, offers a chance to break out of the two-party dynamic.
We believe Kurth is the best choice. She is a strong advocate for children and families and deserves another term.
House District 92
This district has flip-flopped over the years. Currently, Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, represents it. He is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Kakert, an accountant from Blue Grass.
Paustian, a farmer, is an unapologetic tax cutter who wants tight controls on spending. He's a stalwart GOP lawmaker and chairman of the Agriculture Committee.
A newcomer to politics, we found Kakert an astute businessperson who believes the legislature isn't adequately funding education and has gone too far to the right. That includes Paustian. She wants to raise the minimum wage, but do it slowly, and invest in infrastructure.
We find Kakert to be the best choice.
We have said this before: Paustian is too partisan for us. In our interview, he was harshly critical of the state teachers union for being cautious about going back into the classroom in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
We believe Kakert would better represent the whole district, which is a mix of urban and rural territory. Her priorities and even temperament would be good for the district. She has our endorsement.
House District 93
Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, has represented the 93rd district since 2009. She says the state needs to fund its new children's mental health system, boost K-12 funding and roll back the strict limits put on collective bargaining in 2017.
She also is a member of the legislative Black caucus that played a key role in the bipartisan police reform legislation that passed last session.
Thede faces Republican Mike Vondran, a business owner who has a lengthy list of community activism, including service on the Mississippi Valley Fair Board. He also created the HAVlife foundation, which helps disadvantaged youth.
Vondran believes the Quad-Cities is getting ignored in Des Moines, and that most people in this district don't know who their representative is. He says he would change that. He believes K-12 education is being adequately funded but the money could be better utilized.
It's not likely Thede will get her way on collective bargaining, but she is a fighter for many priorities that align with ours. And we don't believe that she is invisible to her constituents or in Des Moines. She is a hard worker who makes a difference.
We respect Vondran's dedication to this community. But we believe Thede represents her district well and deserves to continue doing so. We endorse Phyllis Thede.
House District 94
Rep. Gary Mohr, a Bettendorf Republican, has worked his way up in the Legislature. He‘s the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which is quite an accomplishment for a two-term lawmaker. It's not just a coup for Mohr, but we also think it helps to have somebody from the Quad-Cities in such a position of leadership.
Mohr is facing Marie Gleason, a retired project manager at Deere & Co., who advocates for greater investments in education and for more local control.
We don’t always agree with Mohr’s votes. We believe the state can loosen its grip on the purse, but Mohr is a good representative for a district that is largely conservative. We find him willing to listen, and he is accessible.
We hope that Gleason stays involved in politics. She has good instincts and a servant's heart. But, in this case, we believe the best choice is Gary Mohr. He wins our endorsement.
House District 97
This is a mostly rural district, and state Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a farmer from Clinton County, fits it well.
In our interview with him, he said a top goal this next session will be to improve child care in the state, and that the pandemic laid bare the need for greater broadband availability. We were encouraged to hear that. We were less impressed with his ideas on how to deal with the pandemic; he downplayed the idea of a mask mandate and the need for local governments to have more power in these areas.
Still, we find him better prepared and more suited to the district than his opponent, Ryan Zeskey, who has good instincts when it comes to public school funding and water quality. Still, we did not find him as prepared as Mommsen.
We endorse Norlin Mommsen for this seat.
Senate District 46
Four years ago, Mark Lofgren and Chris Brase squared off in what was considered one of a handful of important races expected to determine control of the state Senate.
Brase was the incumbent, but Lofgren won and the GOP took control of the Senate, riding the coattails of Donald Trump’s victory in Iowa.
This year, Lofgren is facing Brase yet again. They come from different backgrounds. Brase is a retired firefighter and Lofgren has worked in investments and real estate.
Both emphasize their ability to work across the aisle, an important attribute in a district like this. Lofgren also has been active on some housing issues that could be good for this area.
To be honest, we were a bit underwhelmed by both candidates. They were vague with many of their answers and left us wishing for more. In the end, though, we believe Lofgren has worked to keep in touch with his constituents and deserves the edge in this race. We endorse Mark Lofgren.
Editorial: Jazmin Newton and Tony Knobbe for Scott County Board
Scott County voters are blessed to have four good choices for the board of supervisors. But only two will be elected.
Incumbents Tony Knobbe and Ken Beck, both Republicans, are solid, capable board members with respectable records. Democrats Jazmin Newton, an attorney, and Rogers Kirk, a pastor, also have given much to their community and have solid experiences.
The board has historically been one of the most dependable governing bodies in the county. It keeps its share of the tax burden low and practices good financial management.
Knobbe and Beck are a big part of that. Knobbe, the chairman, knows the workings of local government and takes his duties seriously, listening to constituents' needs but also exercising caution. Beck brings a diligence to the work that earns him much respect. He is clearly well-versed on the county's budget and studies issues closely.
However, some in this community would like to see a more activist board, one that takes a more aggressive approach to the community's problems, like the economy, mental health and education.
Newton clearly is in that camp, arguing the board can do better at advocating at the state level for greater funding for pre-K education and meeting mental health needs. She believes the board also needs to be more aggressive to solve economic problems and be more accessible by changing its meeting times and putting recordings of its sessions online.
Kirk, who has been active for decades on interfaith, criminal justice and youth issues in this community, told us he would bring a different perspective. He, too, believes the board needs to be more aggressive promoting economic development and making itself more accessible.
In this contest, this editorial board believes county voters should select Newton and Knobbe.
We like Newton's varied experience and her more aggressive approach to problems often not thought to be in the county's portfolio. She also would bring some welcome diversity to the board. And while neither she, nor we, believe her gender and ethnicity are reasons to vote for her, it is time the board's makeup reflect the community better.
We are impressed with Knobbe's leadership abilities and his work with other government leaders in the county. We don't always agree with him. (We believe the county has moved far too slowly in the face of demands it post online recordings of its meetings.) However, we do appreciate his deliberative approach.
It was difficult for us not to choose Beck. We endorsed him four years ago. He is serious about looking out for the taxpayers' dime. We also have great respect for Kirk. We endorsed him two years ago when the slate of candidates was different.
This year, though, voters can only choose two.
We believe the best choices are Jazmin Newton and Tony Knobbe. They have our endorsement.
Editorial: Tim Lane for Scott County Sheriff
The choice for Scott County Sheriff this year is a repeat of 2016. Republican Tim Lane, the incumbent sheriff, is facing off against Democrat Pete Bawden, a deputy in the department.
Four years ago, they were vying to replace Denny Conard, the retiring sheriff. It was a tough choice then. It's not easy now.
Lane and Bawden have years of law enforcement experience. They argue forcefully their views on how the department is being run and where its resources should be directed. They both have dedicated years to this community.
Lane says he’s kept the promises he made in 2016, restructuring the department, reorganizing to fight drug trafficking and bolstering policing throughout the county, including in Davenport and Bettendorf. He got a down payment from the board of supervisors on a plan to add 11 deputies over five years.
Lane believes the department should devote greater resources to helping the county's two largest cities, which he says are seeing greater and more violent crime and need more officers themselves.
Bawden takes a different approach. He agrees more deputies are needed. But he told us there is no need to add personnel just to place them in Davenport and Bettendorf. Instead, Bawden argues for putting more resources into schools to reach kids early, and to act as liaisons to victims. He also would put deputies back into the bi-state Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
It’s clear to us that both these men have thought deeply about how to handle public safety, even if they diverge on priorities. Both have good ideas, and as we said four years ago, they would do well to listen to one another.
Four years ago, we endorsed Lane, saying he represented "a steady, experienced hand."
At the time, it was his supervisory experience, having worked his way up through the patrol division, that impressed us. That experience has only broadened over the past four years. We also believe he has the confidence of the county board of supervisors and has established a good working relationship. We see no reason to change that. Voters should return Sheriff Tim Lane to office on Nov. 3.
Endorsement: Vote no to The Fair Tax
Voters in Illinois are being asked to change their state constitution this year to allow a graduated income tax. Called the "Fair Tax" by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the change would allow state government to set different rates for different income brackets.
The idea is to raise taxes on the wealthy, bringing in an estimated $3.6 billion.
The federal government and 32 states, including Iowa, have a progressive income tax system. Illinois, on the other hand, has a flat tax. Currently, it's set at 4.95%
Proponents of the change say the present system is not fair and that people who make more money should pay more, and with the rates approved by the Legislature only 3% of the population will pay more. They say, without it, the state could be in for big budget cuts or an increase in the flat tax.
Critics, however, say this will just drive business and people away from a state already losing population, and that there is no guarantee Springfield won't raise the rates later on more than just the rich. After all, the rates aren't written into the amendment on the ballot; additionally, they say, the state just can't be trusted to use the money wisely.
This was a tough call for us. The new revenue has the potential to help an ailing fiscal situation. It could help to lower property taxes, which is a huge disincentive for the Illinois Quad-Cities.
We are not opposed to a graduated income tax on principle, and we do see its potential. However, on balance, we believe voters in Illinois should vote against this proposal.
It's pretty clear that the people of Illinois don't have much trust in their state government. There's good reason for that. Springfield hasn't demonstrated any real fiscal restraint, and the pension crisis has loomed for years with no real solution on the horizon.
We give Pritzker credit for seeking ways to fix the state's fiscal situation. But we, too, don't believe Springfield has earned the trust of the public for such a move.
We understand some critics of the Fair Tax are just philosophically opposed to a graduated income tax system, or they're just trying to protect their own assets.
We are not in those camps. As with all issues, we try to see this through the prism of our community.
In the Quad-Cities, it is no secret the Illinois side of the Mississippi River is hurting economically compared to Iowa. Historically, the flat income tax has always been an advantage that Illinois has had when it comes to attracting business and population.
Lately, Iowa has been in the midst of lowering its income taxes. If Illinois goes in the opposite direction, this could eliminate one of the few advantages the state has and just tip the balance further, pushing even more people out of the state.
The proposed amendment would not be good for this community. We hope Illinoisans agree and say "no" to the Fair Tax.
