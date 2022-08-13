Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator

The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator.

Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.

The council eventually voted narrowly to end Kotter's employment with the city. The council terminated her at will rather than for cause, and Kotter received severance pay and health insurance for six months. Her salary was $111,925. Kotter has since sued in Scott County to overturn her firing. She argues in the lawsuit that a council member, Brian Dockery, should have recused himself from the September vote because she named him in the gender-discrimination complaint she filed in August.

The council voted unanimously to approve the settlement during a special meeting Saturday morning with all members present at the meeting or by phone.

"Looking forward to moving forward," Eldridge Mayor Frank King said of the settlement after the meeting.

In return for the monetary settlement, the city will be released from the suit, a state civil rights complaint and a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, according to the resolution that spelled out what the council approved. Eldridge will pay $75,000, with the remainder paid by EMC Insurance.

Neither Kotter nor Meloy was present at the meeting, but Meloy provided a statement when told of the proceedings.

"A just and fair settlement was negotiated by Meloy Law with the city of Eldridge," the release states. "Lisa Kotter will now be paid $175,000 by the city this month now that this settlement was unanimously approved by the City Council today."

Meloy confirmed in the statement that the suit and the complaints would be dismissed.

"This $175,000 settlement payment is above and behind the six-month severance salary payment already paid to Lisa Kotter by the city of Eldridge, pursuant to her contract, after her separation as city administrator," Meloy said in the statement.

On Thursday, Scott County District Court Judge Henry Latham II entered an order that set a hearing for dismissal of Kotter's suit. The document states that the case will be dismissed on Oct. 5 unless one of the involved parties makes a court appearance in the meantime to take some other action.

After the vote and while the meeting was still in session, council member Bernie Peeters said he did not think he or the city had done anything wrong but voted for the settlement so Eldridge could put the issue behind it.

None of the other council members made statements after the vote, but Dockery previously told the newspaper that his opinion that the city should separate from Kotter didn't change from a prior performance review, when he was the sole council member to express that the city should part ways with Kotter.

Now that it's reached a settlement with Kotter, the city will begin developing a timeline for replacing her permanently and working to fill the assistant city administrator and sewer plant manager positions, King said.

Tony Rupe has been serving as the interim city administrator since January, as well as the assistant city administrator.

A Milwaukee native, Kotter was a city administrator in Wisconsin for 17 years, then in Geneseo, Illinois, before being hired in early 2019 as the city administrator for Moline. Kotter was forced to resign that position after five months in Moline amid an administrative exodus. She then briefly served as the interim city administrator in Riverdale, Iowa, before taking the Eldridge job.

Kotter was hired in March as the interim city administrator of Cascade, Iowa, according to Cascade City Council meeting minutes.

On Wednesday, Cascade's council hired her into the position permanently, according to that city on Friday.