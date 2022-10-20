Eldridge asks for state audit for 'confidential personnel matter'

The City of Eldridge is asking the state auditor to do an unscheduled review of city records.

"It's a personnel matter, and its confidential," Eldridge Mayor Frank King said when asked the reason for the audit.

The city council this week approved a resolution 4-0 to request auditing services from the Iowa Auditor's Office. One council member was absent.

King and the city's attorney declined to elaborate on the request and whether it was related to any missing funds and/or city employees. Asked specifically whether an Eldridge employee has been placed on administrative leave, they declined to answer.

"Hopefully, the Auditor's Office will be able to shed more light on this when they come to do their job," King said.

At the start of the Monday meeting, council members approved removing two closed sessions from the agenda, according to meeting minutes.

One of those sessions was to "evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered." The second was to "discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price."

Those are two exceptions to the law requiring governments hold open meetings in Iowa.

The city council has met for four closed sessions since Sept. 6, including for personnel and for real estate transactions.

But it's unclear if those prior closed sessions are related to the audit request.

For example, on Oct. 11, the council returned from closed session to approve City Administrator Tony Rupe negotiating a job offer for an assistant city administrator candidate.