Eldridge city administrator files gender discrimination complaint

Kotter also denied Nees' allegation about the other comment, made during a hot July day in 2020.

"I said it was so hot that it was 'sweaty butt crack weather.' I was referring to how hot and gross it was for anyone to be working outside when it was such a high temperature," Kotter said. "It was not a sexual comment directed at Mr. Nees nor was it in anyway intended to be sexual. Furthermore, the comment was made to all of the employees present in the office at that time."

Alleging gender discrimination

In her complaint, Kotter stated, "Mr. O’Boyle has berated, criticized, reprimanded, interfered with and rated my performance negatively for completing my job responsibilities and duties as they are defined by Eldridge city ordinance Title A, Chapter 3, Section 4. Male employee department heads are not subject to this behavior and receive favorable treatment by the mayor when they perform the same or similar duties."

Kotter said O'Boyle would not allow her to make basic hiring decisions for clerk positions, even though as city administrator, it is her role to carry out such responsibilities. She noted the police chief is allowed to hire for the department without oversight or interference from O'Boyle or council members.