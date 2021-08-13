Eldridge city administrator placed on paid administrative leave following complaint

"The city is functioning 100% as usual, with the exception that Lisa is out of the office. The mayor, the council, all the departments, the staff, are running Eldridge 100% as normal and we anticipate no changes in that down the line," Peeters said. "We have excellent people all the way around, and even though the circumstances are unusual, the citizens of Eldridge, as always, can count on the city to be working in their best interest.”

The council also authorized Peeters to suggest, based on the recommendation of the city attorney, an independent investigator to take on the incident, at a cost of no more than $5,000.

Council members said the investigator should have no connection to council members and be recommended by someone outside the council, to avoid any bias.

"People on this council are definitely against Lisa, and would like to see her gone," city council member Bruce Cheek said during the meeting.

Peeters said the city attorney has recommended someone, and the council agreed to move forward. Peeters said Kotter previously agreed the recommended investigator is sufficiently distant from all parties.