Eldridge City Council terminates employment of city administrator

The Eldridge City Council voted to end employment of the city’s administrator Lisa Kotter.
Council members voted 3-2 to terminate employment with Kotter under an at-will agreement, meaning they approved six months paid severance and health insurance.
Council members Adrian Blackwell, Brian Dockery, and Bernie Peeters voted to end Kotter’s employment with the city. Council members Bruce Cheek and Frank King voted not to end Kotter’s employment.
The council received a report from a third-party investigator on three separate allegations. During the four-hour special meeting Tuesday night, Kotter and her attorney as well as residents and some council members questioned why certain testimony was omitted or certain people hadn't been interviewed.
The council also voted to table what to do about the city's Building Inspector Ray Nees' employment after allegations of unprofessional conduct with an Eldridge resident were reported to the city.
The allegations against Nees were substantiated by the third-party investigator.
Eldridge resident Ashley Atkins said Nees had repeatedly caused delays and given her wrong information on a building project as well as harassed her and emailed her employer asking them to fire her, she told council members Tuesday.
The report presented to council, conducted by Annette Snyder, of Bettendorf-based Employment Sources, investigated allegations of harassment and gender discrimination among city employees and elected officials.
Kotter filed a gender discrimination complaint in August alleging three city officials made inappropriate comments berating, undermining, and reprimanding Kotter in front of city staff who report to her.
She alleges the treatment, from Nees, Mayor Marty O’Boyle and council member Brian Dockery, is not experienced by other male department heads.
Kotter began as city administrator in March 2020 and was placed on paid leave in August following allegations she’d directed comments at Nees that he deemed sexual harassment. Kotter has disputed his account, saying the comments weren’t made in a sexual manner.
Nees was placed on administrative leave beginning Sept. 8 after the unrelated harassment allegations by Atkins.
Snyder was tasked to investigate all three allegations for $11,000. Snyder told council members on Tuesday she found no evidence of sexual harassment or gender discrimination, but did find evidence of unprofessional behavior in the case of Nees.
This is a developing story and will be updated.