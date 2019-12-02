Eldridge Council reveals taxpayer cost for proposed Y

Members of the Eldridge Finance Committee revealed the potential cost to taxpayers Monday for its joint YMCA project with the North Scott School District.

Council member Brian Dockery, who also serves on the Finance Committee, told the crowd a figure of 29 cents per thousand represented the “worst-case” scenario for taxpayers.

“We looked at all different recipes for paying off the debt,” Dockery said at Monday's council meeting. “We’ve got it narrowed down to 29 cents per thousand taxable value.”

That cost would be included in a plan that uses several options to fund Eldridge’s contribution to the project, including sales options.

Dockery also gave examples of what that might cost homeowners. For example, a homeowner who had a $900,770 assessed value home would have a taxable value of $512,700. That would lead to a cost of $149 per year with the 29 cents per thousand value.

“That is the actual impact the Y will have on taxpayers in Eldridge,” Dockery said. “Believe me, we took this recipe and baked it many times to where we’re at today.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}