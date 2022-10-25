Eldridge fires city clerk, alleging personal use of a city credit card

The Eldridge City Council voted to remove its long-time city clerk, Denise Benson, from her position for allegedly using a city credit card for personal purchases, city officials say.

The council recently asked the state auditor for a review of the city's financial records, but Mayor Frank King said he could not comment on the amount Benson may have improperly charged nor on the nature of the purchases.

"I know it sounds silly, but really, we don't know," King said. "That's why we had to hire the auditor, because they're going to come in and go back as far as they need to go through bank statements and credit card statements."

Benson was escorted from City Hall Oct. 4, King said, and has been on paid leave since that date.

The council waited until Tuesday to dismiss Benson in order to contact the state auditor's office and to discuss the matter with legal counsel, the mayor said.

The city council voted last week to request an unscheduled audit by the state office, but members have been tight-lipped about the reason for it until now.

King said there were no law enforcement agencies involved in the financial review and no criminal charges have been filed. The Scott County Attorney's Office confirmed Eldridge did not notify the office.