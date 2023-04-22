Silvis City Administrator Nevada Lemke will leave her position at the end of the month to run Eldridge City Hall.

Lemke takes over May 1 from current City Administrator Tony Rupe, who asked the Eldridge City Council in February to return to managing the city's sewer plant, according to the North Scott Press.

Lemke leaves Silvis as a contentious rift divides the mayor and City Council.

In February, four of seven voting aldermen cast no-confidence votes in Silvis Mayor Matt Carter, accusing him of violating Illinois whistleblower laws by retaliating against employees and contributing to a hostile work environment, which Carter says is unsubstantiated.

All eight aldermen sought the mayor's resignation.

Carter and the city clerk have also filed a lawsuit against the former city attorney, arguing she should have turned over a recording and documents from a closed City Council meeting.

Asked if the turmoil contributed to Lemke seeking employment elsewhere, she declined to comment, noting, "... every city has challenges is the easiest way to say that."

Carter, meanwhile, said the city thanked Lemke, "for her efforts and dedication as city administrator for the past two years," adding he soon would appoint an interim replacement as a search was underway for a permanent one.

In Eldridge, Rupe cited his workload running the sewer operations and city administration in asking to return to sewer work, according to the NSP.

Rupe's predecessor, Lisa Kotter, had recruited him to replace an outgoing assistant city administrator. Then, when the council voted to fire Kotter, the council asked Rupe to stay on at first as an interim, then permanent, city administrator.

For the past two years, Rupe has continued to manage sewer plant and administration duties.

Lemke has been Silvis' city administrator since May 2021. Before that, she worked as a community development analyst and mayoral assistant for the city of Davenport.

A family friend forwarded her the job posting, and Eldridge had always been a place she had on her radar. So, she applied.

During her two years in Silvis, she said, the city accomplished several significant projects, and she wants to help Eldridge realize its goals, too.

She cited Silvis' work on connecting a water main to Moline to supply water to neighborhoods that relied on over-drawn well water as well as lead service line replacement, which won an environmental award for its partnership with Western Illinois University.

Silvis also built a pump track, which is a circular track with a series of berms and rollers that is designed for bicycle riders to move forward, using their momentum instead of pedaling or pushing.

Despite some controversies in both cities, Lemke said, she's ready to start anew.

"I am really excited and looking forward to this new opportunity and all the great things to come," she said. "And I will be keeping my eye on Silvis. They have a lot of really great things happening right now, and they've got a strong team here. I have no doubt that they are going to succeed in those projects. I'm really proud of what I was able to contribute to Silvis and what I'm hoping to contribute to Eldridge."