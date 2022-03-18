Eldridge resident files to challenge DeWitt lawmaker for Iowa House seat

A proposal to live streaming K-12 classes was the last straw for Eldridge resident Kay Pence.

Pence announced this month and filed paperwork to run as a Democrat for Iowa House District 70, which includes portions of Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties.

She will likey face incumbent state Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt in November's general election.

Pence was the only Democrat to have filed for the office by Friday's filing deadline for the June 7 primary. Mommsen was the only Republican candidate to have filed for the seat.

Pence, in a statement, said she decided to run to challenge Mommsen after be proposed a bill that called for live streaming K-12 classes to give parents access to watch their children in class, which was quickly pulled from the Iowa House calendar by Republican leadership.

While the live streaming K-12 classes proposal didn’t get a formal hearing, Mommsen lats month told a reporter his intention was to spark a conversation about increasing parental awareness of what their children are being taught in the classroom.

Pence called the bill "outrageous."

"Anyone willing to play politics with children’s privacy and safety needs to find another line of work," Pence said in her statement announcing her candidacy. "Norlin is out of touch with rural concerns."

Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2014. He chairs the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Mommsen, on social media, argues Iowa House Republicans have delivered on their priorities that have led to promising results for Iowans, including using a large budget surplus to cut income taxes while increasing funding for public safety, K-12 education and broadband expansion.

Pence, who refers to herself as "a career union representative," said she has worked to forge consensus among conflicting views between employers and workers as well as among organized labor, farmers and environmentalists during the Keystone Pipeline project.

"We agreed on property rights — that nobody should lose their land through eminent domain because a private, for-profit foreign corporation wants to run a pipeline through it," Pence said. "We recognized the values of clean water, good jobs and a safe environment."

If elected, she pledges to "bring people together to solve real problems, not manufactured ones that result in nonsense proposals to put cameras in classrooms.”

