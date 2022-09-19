Election candidate packets available for Moline 2023 Municipal Election

Candidate filing packets for the Moline 2023 municipal election are available for pickup for those planning to run for city council.

The packets can be picked up in the city clerk's office of City Hall during normal business hours and available online. The packets include general information regarding the election with the forms needed for nomination.

Offices to be elected in 2023 include alderperson for wards 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron announced in July that he would not be running for reelection.

Filing for all candidates will be Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 28, in the city's clerk office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

The consolidated 2023 municipal is scheduled for April 4, 2023. If a primary election is required it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.