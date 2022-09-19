 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Election candidate packets available for Moline 2023 Municipal Election

  • 0

Candidate filing packets for the Moline 2023 municipal election are available for pickup for those planning to run for city council. 

The packets can be picked up in the city clerk's office of City Hall during normal business hours and available online. The packets include general information regarding the election with the forms needed for nomination. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Offices to be elected in 2023 include alderperson for wards 1, 3, 5, and 7. 

Seventh Ward Ald. Michael Waldron announced in July that he would not be running for reelection. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Filing for all candidates will be Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 28, in the city's clerk office between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving. 

People are also reading…

The consolidated 2023 municipal is scheduled for April 4, 2023. If a primary election is required it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. 

Election packets available for Rock Island 2023 Municipal Election
Illinois' 72nd District state representative race features some well-known faces from Rock Island County
Illinois' 36th state Senate District sees matchup between familiar names
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to challenge Democrat Rep. Mike Halpin for 36th State Senate seat
Voter turnout steady and smooth on election day
Sorensen and King win their primaries for 17th Congressional District
Johnson wins narrowly in 72nd District House race
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rock Island sets sail for repairs at Sunset Marina

Rock Island sets sail for repairs at Sunset Marina

Rock Island received about $1.4 million in federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in December 2020 to help address damages caused by the 2019 flood. The funds are to be used for electrical repairs and upgrades and shoreline repairs for the 400 dock. 

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: STD cases surged in the United States in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News