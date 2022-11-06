Election Day forecast predicts fair weather

On Election Day, when many voters will head to the polls to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, Quad-Cities residents can expect fair weather.

According to the National Weather Service, it's expected to be partly sunny with a high of 59 degrees. Little to no chance of rain is yet in the forecast.

After heavy rainfall Friday, Nov. 4 — Davenport received about 2 inches of rainfall — a chance of rain isn't expected until Thursday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Speck.

After Thursday, there's little to no chance of rain heading into Veterans Day and the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Speck said. Temperatures are expected to drop, however.

After high wind speeds fell on Sunday and rain fell over the weekend, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency lifted the county-wide burn ban.