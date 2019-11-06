Mike Matson wins Davenport mayor’s race
Davenport Alderman Mike Matson won his bid for mayor following the general municipal election on Tuesday night, defeating fellow City Council member Rita Rawson after a hard-fought campaign season that kept him in first place through the final stretch.
Unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office showed Matson won 59% of the vote to Rawson’s 40%. He will replace outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch at the beginning of next year.
“Davenport just said they need a mayor for the people, and that’s what I plan to be,” Matson told a group of supporters at his victory party. The room erupted in chants of “Mike” after he claimed victory.
Matson has been on the City Council since 2008. He was the first candidate to launch a bid for the city’s top elected spot after Klipsch decided not to seek a third term late last year.
Along the campaign trail, Matson leaned heavily on his City Hall experience and his Davenport roots as he made his case for becoming mayor. He won the backing of top local organized labor leaders and Iowa Statehouse Democrats before the primary election took place, offering an early boost to his election prospects.
At the polls, voter turnout hit a highpoint in the early part of the day before tapering off between the afternoon hours. Another surge occurred after 4 p.m. Among the Matson supporters braving the cold on Tuesday afternoon was Jamie Devilbiss, a teacher at Davenport Community Schools, a resident of Matson’s 7th Ward.
“He’s been here forever,” she said. “Knowing the ins and outs of the city and its government is important.”
Matson is Davenport native. He moved away while serving in the U.S. Army, where he spent 20 years, and later returned with his wife and children looking for a place to settle down. He is a Jr. ROTC instructor with Davenport Central High School, a role he says gives him a direct line to find ways for City Hall and Davenport’s public schools to work together.
Public safety is the No. 1 issue Matson campaigned on this year. As the city’s next mayor, he has promised to look for ways to invest more in policing technologies, discuss safety strategies during public City Hall meetings and push for a still-in-the-works assessment center aimed at keeping fewer juvenile criminal offenders in jail.
Klipsch’s decision not to run for reelection set off high interest in the community this year. Six candidates filed to run, triggering a primary contest that narrowed the field to Matson and Rawson in early October. Matson was the top vote-getter in that contest too, winning 33% of the vote.
Under Davenport’s form of city government, the mayor serves as the face of the city while a paid city administrator oversees the departments that manage the day-to-day operations of delivering services to residents. Rarely does the mayor act directly on policy, though the mayor does help chart the course and acts as chairperson during City Council meetings.
Other duties include making appointments to resident-led boards and commissions. The job comes with $48,000 per year plus access to city benefits.
Issues facing the city include longstanding concerns and emerging ones. City election campaigns have focused on ways to improve Davenport’s aging infrastructure, plan for a future where seasonal Mississippi River floods are predicted to be fiercer and offer ideas for growing the local economy.
Meanwhile, Rawson proved a worthy political opponent as she pushed for the city’s highest elected office, spending heavily from her own bank account and mounting a strong grassroots campaign. She loaned more than $25,000 to her campaign fund this year to spend on advertising and consulting services, bringing her message to the TV airwaves during the final stretch of the race.
Rawson sought the mayor’s office after spending nearly four years on the City Council representing the 5th Ward. A large plank of her campaign platform was creating more affordable housing and spurring investment in many of the city’s blighted and economically distressed areas.
“I actually feel good. It doesn’t upset me at all,” Rawson said after the outcome came through. She added that she plans to continue advocating for the many ideas she brought up during the campaign. And she congratulated Matson and wished him good luck.
Matson will begin his first term as mayor in January.
2 incumbents, 2 newcomers elected to Davenport School Board
Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected Tuesday to the Davenport School Board.
Current Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Dan Gosa will be joined by newcomers Karen Kline-Jerome and Kent Paustian.
Unofficial results were compiled Tuesday night by the Scott County Auditor’s office. This year was the first in Iowa where school board elections aligned with municipal elections.
With all precincts counted, the auditor’s office reported 39,321 ballots were cast. In the last school board election, in September 2017, 6,240 residents voted.
Four seats were open in Davenport, with two board members declining to run again. An unprecedented 14 candidates filed this year. President Ralph Johanson and Director Julie DeSalvo did not run for re-election.
Kline-Jerome received 4,836 votes, about 12.3%. She’s a retired teacher in the district and said the board needs to restore the community’s trust in itself and the district, especially regarding special education and finances.
Paustian received 4,473 votes, about 11.4%. His priorities were the district’s finances and disciplinary problems in the classroom.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community," he said Tuesday night. "There’s a lot of challenges ahead, and I’m ready to get started.”
Gosa received 3,400 votes, about 8.65%. He said the district needs to market itself better, and better address the disproportionality problems cited in a state audit.
Hayes received 3,400 votes, about 8.65%. She said she wanted to follow-through on some of the initiatives the current board started, and that media coverage of the district had been “unfair.”
Kline-Jerome, Gosa and Hayes could not immediately be reached Tuesday night.
The unsuccessful candidates included: Jenner Kealey, Gene Guy, Mark Holloway, Catarina Bolton, Kari Dugan, Jennifer Starr, Lori Janke, Michael DeVol, Craig Piggott and Kai Dickman.
Directors serve four-year terms. The new board will be sworn in later this month.
Alderman Rich Clewell loses re-election bid for Sixth Ward seat
Sixth Ward alderman Rich Clewell has been upset in his bid for re-election. At the same time, three other incumbents were easily re-elected despite drawing challengers this year.
Four political newcomers and six incumbent aldermen won seats on the Davenport City Council in Tuesday’s general municipal election, setting the stage for a mix of new faces and experienced elected officials to guide city policy over the next two years.
Three of the newly elected council members sought open seats. Another challenger defeated Clewell.
Expectations of voters at the local level often vary by neighborhood, but common campaign themes this year have centered on improving the condition of the city’s aging infrastructure, crafting a long-term plan to address flooding, balancing commercial development with residents’ needs and encouraging citywide economic growth.
City Council has 10 seats, and four went uncontested. Unopposed election victors were Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward; Alderwoman Maria Dickman, 2nd Ward; Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large; and Alderman JJ Condon, at-large.
The other six were competitive after two City Council members ran for mayor, one bowed out of city politics and three drew political opponents.
3rd Ward
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis defeated challenger Phil Armer on Tuesday to continue representing an area that includes Downtown Davenport and many of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
Meginnis took 71% of the vote to Armer’s 29%. Her re-election platform focused heavily on continuing her work to encourage the revival of older, historic parts of the city. She also wants to see more investment along the near West End with another two years in office.
Meanwhile, Armer ran as a change agent seeking to bring heightened accountability to top staffers in City Hall. He also advocated for offering more youth-focused programs and finding a way for the city to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Three candidates sought the 3rd Ward spot this year, triggering a primary election in October. Meginnis was the top vote-getter in that contest as well, taking 65% of the vote.
4th Ward
Alderman Ray Ambrose won his 12th bid for city office, defeating political opponent Jeff Bass and staying on as the governing body’s longest-serving member.
Ambrose won 60% of the vote to Bass’ 40%. Over the next two years, Ambrose intends to make increasing public safety a front-and-center issue. One approach he intends to pursue is keeping pressure on a Scott County judicial system that he thinks is too lax on repeat offenders.
Bass was one of three to challenge Ambrose this year. He emerged as Ambrose’s opponent following an October primary election, where Bass won 21% of the vote. His campaign focused on bringing new ideas to City Hall on behalf of the 4th Ward, including an initiative to encourage investment along the West Locust Street commercial corridor.
5th Ward
Matthew Dohrmann won his first bid for public office to represent the 5th Ward, defeating fellow political newcomer Kristi Miller with 53% of the vote.
Dohrmann will replace outgoing Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor this year. Rawson has represented the area since 2016.
The 5th Ward includes the East Village neighborhood, which has become a hotspot for restaurants and businesses over the years. As the area’s next alderman, Dohrmann wants to focus on strategies that make the neighborhood and city more attractive for younger residents. He also wants to see an added push to incentivize job growth citywide.
Meanwhile, Miller campaigned with a focus on revitalizing older properties and maintaining its historic brick streets while supporting other citywide initiatives. She won 45% of the vote.
6th Ward
Freshman Alderman Clewell lost re-election against challenger Ben Jobgen in the race to represent the eastern side of the city that’s seen heavy growth and investment over recent years.
Jobgen took 53% of the vote to Clewell's 47%. Jobgen ran against Clewell following some dramatic hearings in City Hall concerning commercial developments on the northeast side, which was far quieter only a few decades ago. Along the campaign trail, Jobgen criticized Clewell for decisions he viewed as bowing to real estate developers at the expense of residents.
With another term on Council, Clewell wanted to offer a path toward finding environmentally friendly solutions to counteract seasonal flooding and make Davenport greener overall.
7th Ward
Political newcomer Patrick Peacock won election to represent an area that includes the central part of Davenport, giving voters new representation for the first time in 12 years.
Peacock will replace longtime Alderman Mike Matson, who was elected to become the city’s next mayor on Tuesday. Peacock ran against political opponent Alexandra Dermody, who received 32% of the vote to Peacock’s 68%.
Peacock is a retiree of the U.S. Army with a degree in agricultural business. He thinks the city needs to do a better job making a name for itself, and wants to work toward that goal as alderman.
8th Ward
Judith Lee was elected to represent the 8th Ward over fellow political newcomer Dirk Hillard in a race to take over for Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins, who decided not to pursue another term on the City Council this year.
Hillard nearly became the de facto representative of the area as Lee only decided to run for the office days before the filing deadline to appear on the ballot. Lee won 56% of the vote to Hillard’s 44%.
As an alderwoman, Lee wants to see stronger enforcement of existing city rules to make the neighborhoods more livable. She runs an environmental consulting company and also has experience working with upper layers of government.
Hillard campaigned with a focus on economic development citywide and in his neighborhood while working alongside other city elected officials.
2 incumbents, 2 newcomers to join Bettendorf School Board
Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected Tuesday to the Bettendorf School Board.
Current Directors Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich will retain their seats, and are joined by newcomers Joanna Doerder and Rebecca Eastman.
Unofficial results were compiled Tuesday night by the Scott County Auditor’s office. This year was the first in Iowa where school board elections aligned with municipal elections.
With all precincts counted, the auditor’s office reported 8,294 ballots were cast. In the last school board election, in September 2017, 6,384 residents cast ballots.
Four seats were open in Bettendorf, with two potential incumbents not running. Gordon Staley elected not to run, and Stacey Struck moved out of the district and was ineligible.
Eastman received 1,559 votes, about 18.80%. Her priority, she said, was the hiring of a new superintendent, and she also emphasized the need to restore trust and transparency in the district.
"Really excited, looking forward to getting things started," she said Tuesday night. "It's been really fun and an exciting night to watch the numbers roll in."
Castro received 1,531 votes, about 18.46%. A retired teacher and longtime board member, Castro has advocated for increasing the base salary for teachers and increasing student achievement.
Doerder received 1,524 votes, about 18.37%. She campaigned on increased transparency, process improvement, quality curriculum and future long-term financial stability.
Pyevich received 1,452 votes, about 17.51%. He said he wanted to finish out some of the initiatives started by the previous board, including establishing a dual-enrollment program and developing a career and technical education curriculum.
Castro and Pyevich could not immediately be reached Tuesday night.
Director Steve Geifman, who was appointed to serve the last few weeks of former Director Stacey Struck’s seat, ran as a write-in candidate. There were 585 ballots cast that wrote in a name, but it’s unclear at press time how many were for Geifman.
Gary Goins and Michael Neighbor ran unsuccessfully.
Robocalls circulated around the district ahead of the election. One from Melissa Von Maur endorsed Geifman, Castro and Pyevich, and a second was paid for by Doerder and Eastman to ask constituents to vote for them.
Directors serve four-year terms. The new board will be sworn in Nov. 18, at the organizational meeting.
Bettendorf sees continuity in City Council, Mayor races
Bettendorf reelected its mayor and the four aldermen on the ballot Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Gallagher, First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors, Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster and Alderman At-Large Frank Baden all won reelection to their respective seats.
Mayor Gallagher received 2,430 of the 2,546 total votes cast across Bettendorf, good for 95.4% of the vote.
"We're excited about continuing the good work we're doing in the city of Bettendorf, especially the areas of economic development and delivering a more efficient service model to the citizens of Bettendorf," Gallagher said on election night.
Alderman At-Large Frank Baden received 2,259 of the 2,300 votes (98.2%) in his race.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser received 591 of the 610 votes in his race, good for 96.9% of the vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster received 397 of 404 votes, for 98.2%.
Running for his first full term, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors received 414 of the 421 votes total in his race, good for 98.3% of the vote. Seven voted for a write-in candidate.
"I'm very happy to get a full term. I was very surprised when I was running unopposed, and quite honestly I'm glad to see the turnout," Connors said election night. "That's showing that the citizens are out supporting this city, and that's really the important thing."
In his first full term, Connors says he'll champion infrastructure repairs and the pace of development in the city. "If we can keep that up, that's a wonderful thing for the citizens."
This will be Gallagher's third term as Mayor since his initial win in 2011. Connors, who won a special election earlier this year, will serve his first full term. Webster, Sechser and Baden will all serve in their second terms after winning an initial election in 2015.
Alderwoman At-Large Lisa Brown and Second Ward Alderman Scott Naumann's seats were not up for election this year.
Scott County election results
Unofficial Results
VOTES PERCENT
PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 63) . . . . . 63 100.00
REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 126,644
BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 18,672
BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 4 .02
VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 14.74
VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . .
Mayor Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 11 OF 11 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Bob Gallagher . . . . . . . . . 2,430 95.44
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 116 4.56
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,546
At Large Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 11 OF 11 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Frank Baden. . . . . . . . . . 2,259 98.22
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 41 1.78
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,300
Alderman 1st Ward Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Jerry Sechser . . . . . . . . . 591 96.89
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 19 3.11
Total . . . . . . . . . 610
Alderman 3rd Ward Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Bill Connors . . . . . . . . . 414 98.34
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.66
Total . . . . . . . . . 421
Alderman 5th Ward Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Scott Webster . . . . . . . . . 397 98.27
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.73
Total . . . . . . . . . 404
Park Commissioner Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 11 OF 11 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Don Wells . . . . . . . . . . 1,580 27.46
Timothy Carroll . . . . . . . . 1,488 25.86
Thomas E. Dryg. . . . . . . . . 1,378 23.95
Elliott Rogers. . . . . . . . . 1,268 22.04
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 40 .70
Total . . . . . . . . . 5,754
Mayor Blue Grass
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Larry D. Guy . . . . . . . . . 263 97.05
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.95
Total . . . . . . . . . 271
City Council Blue Grass
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Chad Brus . . . . . . . . . . 217 24.97
Chris Jepsen . . . . . . . . . 174 20.02
Matthew Sampson . . . . . . . . 143 16.46
Brad Schutte . . . . . . . . . 119 13.69
Michael W. Barnes. . . . . . . . 107 12.31
Bonita Strong . . . . . . . . . 107 12.31
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .23
Total . . . . . . . . . 869
Mayor Buffalo
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Sally A. Rodriguez . . . . . . . 115 78.77
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 31 21.23
Total . . . . . . . . . 146
City Council Buffalo
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Ted Teel. . . . . . . . . . . 104 37.28
Joe Buffington. . . . . . . . . 91 32.62
Austin Miller . . . . . . . . . 76 27.24
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 2.87
Total . . . . . . . . . 279
Mayor Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Mike Matson. . . . . . . . . . 7,199 59.29
Rita Rawson. . . . . . . . . . 4,871 40.12
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 72 .59
Total . . . . . . . . . 12,142
Alderman at Large Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Kyle Gripp . . . . . . . . . . 8,702 55.40
JJ Condon . . . . . . . . . . 6,816 43.39
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 190 1.21
Total . . . . . . . . . 15,708
Alderman 1st Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Rick Dunn . . . . . . . . . . 1,134 98.27
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 20 1.73
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,154
Alderman 2nd Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Maria Dickmann. . . . . . . . . 955 96.27
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 37 3.73
Total . . . . . . . . . 992
Alderman 3rd Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Marion Meginnis . . . . . . . . 687 71.04
Phil Armer . . . . . . . . . . 277 28.65
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 .31
Total . . . . . . . . . 967
Alderman 4th Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Raymond A. Ambrose . . . . . . . 812 60.01
Jeffrey M. Bass . . . . . . . . 536 39.62
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .37
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,353
Alderman 5th Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Matthew Dohrmann . . . . . . . . 730 52.75
Kristi Miller . . . . . . . . . 622 44.94
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 32 2.31
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,384
Alderman 6th Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Benjamin Jobgen . . . . . . . . 1,300 52.59
Richard A. Clewell . . . . . . . 1,171 47.37
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .04
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,472
Alderman 7th Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Patrick Peacock . . . . . . . . 999 67.73
Alexandra Dermody. . . . . . . . 469 31.80
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 .47
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,475
Alderman 8th Ward Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Judith Lee . . . . . . . . . . 788 56.01
Dirk Hillard . . . . . . . . . 614 43.64
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .36
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,407
Mayor Donahue
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Ken L. Schoenthaler . . . . . . . 60 100.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 60
City Council Donahue
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Brittney Carstens. . . . . . . . 54 50.00
Adam Ganzer. . . . . . . . . . 54 50.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 108
City Council Dixon
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
James Tweed. . . . . . . . . . 21 55.26
Diana Meyer. . . . . . . . . . 17 44.74
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 38
Mayor Durant
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Scott Spengler. . . . . . . . . 12 100.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 12
City Council Durant
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Kevin Mundt. . . . . . . . . . 13 50.00
Noel Price . . . . . . . . . . 12 46.15
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 3.85
Total . . . . . . . . . 26
City Council Eldridge
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Bernard T. Peeters . . . . . . . 743 35.30
Bruce A. Cheek. . . . . . . . . 670 31.83
Adrian Blackwell . . . . . . . . 650 30.88
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 42 2.00
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,105
Mayor LeClaire
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Ray C. Allen . . . . . . . . . 221 83.71
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 43 16.29
Total . . . . . . . . . 264
City Council LeClaire
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Sara Gravert . . . . . . . . . 215 47.15
Dennis Gerard . . . . . . . . . 208 45.61
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 33 7.24
Total . . . . . . . . . 456
Mayor Long Grove
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Michael Limberg . . . . . . . . 122 94.57
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 5.43
Total . . . . . . . . . 129
Council 4yr Term Long Grove
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Brandon Cronise . . . . . . . . 114 33.43
Nancy Herrin . . . . . . . . . 112 32.84
Michael Boddicker. . . . . . . . 109 31.96
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 1.76
Total . . . . . . . . . 341
Council Vacancies Long Grove
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Kevin Green. . . . . . . . . . 106 48.85
Cindy Blinkinsop . . . . . . . . 105 48.39
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 2.76
Total . . . . . . . . . 217
Mayor Maysville
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
David Sindt. . . . . . . . . . 20 83.33
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 16.67
Total . . . . . . . . . 24
Council Maysville
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Keri Meinert . . . . . . . . . 29 52.73
Matthew Andrews . . . . . . . . 26 47.27
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 55
Mayor McCausland
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Damien Koehn . . . . . . . . . 45 81.82
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 10 18.18
Total . . . . . . . . . 55
Council McCausland
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Brian Holland . . . . . . . . . 52 37.96
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 51 37.23
William Gillespie. . . . . . . . 34 24.82
Total . . . . . . . . . 137
Mayor New Liberty
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 8 100.00
Total . . . . . . . . . 8
Council New Liberty
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Mike Zogg . . . . . . . . . . 13 56.52
Shallane Krenz. . . . . . . . . 10 43.48
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 23
Park Mayor Panorama Park
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Ronald Rice. . . . . . . . . . 27 100.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 27
Park Council Panorama Park
(VOTE FOR) 5
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
David J. Smith. . . . . . . . . 27 22.88
David White. . . . . . . . . . 26 22.03
Shawn Rice . . . . . . . . . . 26 22.03
Steven T. Perry . . . . . . . . 25 21.19
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 14 11.86
Total . . . . . . . . . 118
Mayor Princeton
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Kevin M. Kernan . . . . . . . . 152 90.48
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 16 9.52
Total . . . . . . . . . 168
Council Princeton
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Christina McDonough . . . . . . . 132 26.72
Gina Wolfe . . . . . . . . . . 126 25.51
Jami Stutting . . . . . . . . . 126 25.51
Terri Applegate . . . . . . . . 57 11.54
Jim L. Nelson . . . . . . . . . 48 9.72
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 1.01
Total . . . . . . . . . 494
Mayor Riverdale
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Mike Bawden. . . . . . . . . . 75 55.56
Beth Anne Halsey . . . . . . . . 59 43.70
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 .74
Total . . . . . . . . . 135
Council Riverdale
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Kelly A. Krell. . . . . . . . . 116 34.52
Kevin Adams. . . . . . . . . . 109 32.44
Douglas Littrel . . . . . . . . 98 29.17
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 13 3.87
Total . . . . . . . . . 336
Council Walcott
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Lisa Mengler . . . . . . . . . 112 33.73
Everett R. Bieri . . . . . . . . 105 31.63
Jacob Puck . . . . . . . . . . 100 30.12
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 15 4.52
Total . . . . . . . . . 332
School Director Bennett
(VOTE FOR) 2
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Danielle Pratt. . . . . . . . . 18 52.94
Kaitlin H. Rasdon. . . . . . . . 15 44.12
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 2.94
Total . . . . . . . . . 34
School Director TFV Bennett
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Chad Petersen . . . . . . . . . 19 100.00
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 19
School Director Bettendorf
(VOTE FOR) 4
(WITH 13 OF 13 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Rebecca Eastman . . . . . . . . 1,559 18.80
Paul Castro. . . . . . . . . . 1,531 18.46
Joanna Doerder. . . . . . . . . 1,524 18.37
Michael Pyevich . . . . . . . . 1,452 17.51
Michael Neighbor . . . . . . . . 852 10.27
Gary Goins . . . . . . . . . . 791 9.54
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 585 7.05
Total . . . . . . . . . 8,294
School Board Calamus-Wheatland
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Larry J. Banowetz. . . . . . . . 6 85.71
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 14.29
Total . . . . . . . . . 7
School Director Davenport
(VOTE FOR) 4
(WITH 37 OF 37 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Karen Kline-Jerome . . . . . . . 4,836 12.30
Kent D. Paustian . . . . . . . . 4,473 11.38
Daniel Gosa. . . . . . . . . . 3,400 8.65
Linda Hayes. . . . . . . . . . 3,400 8.65
Jenner Kealey . . . . . . . . . 3,239 8.24
Gene Guy. . . . . . . . . . . 2,601 6.61
Mark N. Holloway . . . . . . . . 2,534 6.44
Catarina Bolton . . . . . . . . 2,338 5.95
Kari Dugan . . . . . . . . . . 2,278 5.79
Jennifer Starr. . . . . . . . . 2,179 5.54
Lori Frieden Janke . . . . . . . 2,121 5.39
Michael Devol . . . . . . . . . 1,999 5.08
Craig Piggott . . . . . . . . . 1,933 4.92
Kai Dickmann . . . . . . . . . 1,769 4.50
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 221 .56
Total . . . . . . . . . 39,321
Schools Director Durant
(VOTE FOR) 3
(WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Travis Bullard. . . . . . . . . 28 23.73
Tara Lindsay . . . . . . . . . 24 20.34
Carla Whitlock. . . . . . . . . 23 19.49
Brad Utter . . . . . . . . . . 21 17.80
Barbara Reasner . . . . . . . . 12 10.17
Benjamin Skriloff. . . . . . . . 10 8.47
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 0
Total . . . . . . . . . 118
School Director North Scott
(VOTE FOR) 4
(WITH 16 OF 16 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Molly Bergfeld. . . . . . . . . 1,418 19.86
Glen L. Keppy . . . . . . . . . 1,347 18.87
Joni Dittmer . . . . . . . . . 1,290 18.07
John Maxwell . . . . . . . . . 1,130 15.83
Nick Hansel. . . . . . . . . . 1,039 14.55
Brett Van Deventer . . . . . . . 883 12.37
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 33 .46
Total . . . . . . . . . 7,140
School Dist 1 TFV Pleasant Valley
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Jenel Nels . . . . . . . . . . 113 98.26
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 1.74
Total . . . . . . . . . 115
Board Director Dist 3 Pleasant Valley
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Nikhil Wagle . . . . . . . . . 172 96.63
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 3.37
Total . . . . . . . . . 178
Board Director Dist 4 Pleasant Valley
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 5 OF 5 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Molly Brockmann . . . . . . . . 268 98.89
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 1.11
Total . . . . . . . . . 271
Board Director Dist 5 Pleasant Valley
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Jodi Hoskins . . . . . . . . . 136 95.77
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 6 4.23
Total . . . . . . . . . 142
Board Director Dist 6 Pleasant Valley
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Christina N. Anderson . . . . . . 98 98.99
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.01
Total . . . . . . . . . 99
EICC District III
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 10 OF 10 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Joseph D'Souza. . . . . . . . . 2,943 98.82
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 35 1.18
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,978
EICC District IV
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 14 OF 14 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Robert H. Gallagher . . . . . . . 2,349 97.79
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 53 2.21
Total . . . . . . . . . 2,402
EICC District V
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 13 OF 13 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Bill Vetter. . . . . . . . . . 1,238 99.04
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 12 .96
Total . . . . . . . . . 1,250
Public Measure FC
(VOTE FOR) 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 62.50
Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 37.50
Total . . . . . . . . . 8