Election packets available for Rock Island 2023 Municipal Election

Election packets for the Rock Island 2023 municipal election are available for pick up for candidates planning to run for office.

The packets are available at the city clerk's office on the first floor of city hall during regular business hours. They include general information regarding the election along with the necessary forms for nomination.

Offices to be elected in 2023 include alderperson for wards two, four, six and partial term for ward seven.

Filing for all candidates will be Monday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Nov. 28 in the city's clerk office during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The clerk's office will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving.

The consolidated primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2023, only if there are more than four candidates running for the same office.

The municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023.