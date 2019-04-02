Rock Island County voters had their say Tuesday in several contested school board races.
According to unofficial results from the Rock Island County clerk’s office website, voters selected school board candidates in contested races for the East Moline, Rock Island-Milan, Riverdale and Rockridge school districts.
Voters in East Moline picked their top three candidates from a slate of five individuals seeking four-year terms. Top vote-getters were incumbent Susy Acosta-Hughes, with 326 votes, or 21.3 percent; Debra L. Faralli, with 323 votes, or 21.1 percent, and incumbent Patrick Green, with 313 votes, or 20.5 percent. Also on the ballot for East Moline schools was Amy Beeding, who ran uncontested for a two-year term.
Rock Island-Milan School District voters selected three candidates for four-year terms from a slate of seven. Top vote-getters were Michael R. Matherly, with 1,398 votes, or 23.8 percent; Megan Wilson, with 1,132 votes, or 19.24 percent; and incumbent Tiffany Stoner-Harris, with 831 votes, or 14.1 percent.
By print deadline, only 75 percent of Riverdale’s precincts were reporting. Voters had their pick of three candidates from a field of five. As of 9:30 p.m., top vote-getters were Tim Baldwin, with 196 votes, or 23.5 percent; Amber Sensabaugh, with 185 votes, or 22.2 percent, and incumbent James Toppert, with 169 votes, or 20.2 percent.
Rockridge voters selected three candidates to serve four-year terms from a field of six on the ballot. Voters elected incumbent Steve Frakes, with 252 votes, or 23.4 percent; Derek Workman, with 212 votes, or 19.7 percent; and incumbent Nathan Faith, with 182 votes, or 17 percent.