Electric scooter company expanding in Iowa. Should Davenport join the list?

Additionally, Dohrmann said Bird would pay the city five cents for every user ride on a quarterly basis, which would help the city maintain its streets.

No city money would go toward the proposed venture, Dohrmann said.

"We’re not paying at all for Bird to come, where we’re buying their services," Dohrmann said, stressing the pilot approach would allow the city and Bird to assess how well the arrangement works.

"For Bird, if they're getting the ridership and business they need to have a successful business model. And, for us to make sure it's not a nuisance or a safety hazard, and that the city of Davenport is happy with the partnership as well," he said.

Dohrmann added, "if after the summer we figure out it's horrible and we don't like it, we can get rid of it or we can make changes. We're not locking ourselves into anything."

Dohrmann, as well, argued the company has learned to fix and address the issues and concerns that have arisen in other markets. That includes providing in-app incentives and real-time navigation and GPS enabled alerts to encourage riders to park correctly in designated zones with a discount on their next ride for those who properly park their scooter to avoid cluttering narrow city sidewalks and taking up on-street parking spots.