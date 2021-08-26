Emails show how Rock Island County auditor's office duped by scammers for $115K

But Palmer is an elected official and cannot be terminated, and the county board has no authority over Van Daele since she reports to Palmer.

"Things are remaining the same at this time," Palmer said Thursday. "There will be more information to come."

Palmer confirmed that Van Daele was placed on administrative leave "for six business days until I was informed I could bring her back. I was taking direction and doing everything I was asked, and I continue to do so."

Kurt Davis, information systems director for Rock Island County, said the county was the victim of an attempted wire fraud in August 2020, but county offices stopped it. He said the recent wire fraud was not a failure of any cyber protection.

"This was a cybersecurity issue only in the fact this was an email the county received," Davis said. "We have in place spam filtering that provides protection against spam, malicious email and protection against viruses within emails; virus and phishing protection on the workstations; and protection against ransomware."

Palmer sent Davis an email Aug. 19 seeking to understand the situation.