Kelle Larned has worked in social services for close to 20 years, and she worries about the number of people facing homelessness in Scott County.

This year, she said, the Salvation Army has helped shelter between 175 and 250 people. Before the pandemic, the agency served about half that number of people. They've bridged the gap with the help of federal pandemic relief funds allocated by the county, but those won't last forever.

"Usually, us nonprofits can figure out a solution, but this is the first time in 18 years I've had to say to multiple people, I don't know how to help you," Larned said. "If we can't figure this out — and it has to be more than just the nonprofits — you're literally going to see people living on the street, on every corner."

The Salvation Army, in partnership with Iowa Legal Aid and other local organizations, is trying to get in front of the problem and keep Scott County residents in their homes as the cost of living climbs and pandemic-era safety nets end.

That's why the Regional Development Authority, or RDC, approved an unusually large grant to the Salvation Army Family Services for emergency rental assistance.

The RDA, the arm of the Rhythm City Casino that allocates grants twice a year to area nonprofits, awarded the Salvation Army $100,000 this spring to help residents facing eviction to pay back rent and negotiate with landlords to stave off evictions until the residents can get their feet under them.

The grant is part of the $2.1 million the RDA awarded to 65 organizations this spring cycle, which were announced Tuesday. The same day, the other casino group in the county, the Scott County Regional Authority, SCRA, awarded $1.5 million this spring.

"That's a really big grant for us to do for relief," said Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority. "We like to do big grants for capital building or things that have a more permanent nature, but this one — they made just a really good case that it's bad right now."

The RDA also awarded Iowa Legal Aid $50,000 for its eviction-diversion program, which sets up every Tuesday at the Scott County Courthouse to counsel residents facing eviction and their landlords, too.

And the Quad Cities Open Network received a $50,000 grant to dig deeper into why people in the Quad-Cities are asking for assistance.

Cecelia Bailey, executive director of the Network, said about 60 Quad-Cities organizations provided data to the organization on requests for emergency assistance.

"What we found, looking at the data — and we will continue our research through St. Ambrose University this year — is sometimes people are asking for things because of something that happened two months ago," Bailey said.

"Someone doesn't start homeless ... we know over the years traditionally, households have been $400 or $600 away from a crisis, and so often we see a crisis starting a year ago, two months ago. It starts with a car payment not able to be paid or a tire that goes bad in a car and there being no funding available to fix that, which then spirals out of control."

Other groups received housing-related grants, too. The RDA awarded Family Resources, Inc. $50,000 for "operating a successful shelter during a housing crisis;" $100,000 total to the Quad Cities Housing Council for the creation and preservation of affordable housing units as well as a "new unit initiative"; and pledged $150,00 to Vera French to renovate units for affordable housing contingent on a state tax credit.

Service dogs for Scott County veterans

More Scott County veterans will be able to get a service dog under a $30,000 Scott County Regional Authority grant given to the Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization.

The nonprofit is run by Ron DeArmond and his wife, who's an occupational therapist. The organization trains service animals for patients the nonprofit evaluates, including veterans with PTSD, people with autism, anxiety or physical disabilities.

DeArmond said they learned the Department of Veterans Affairs would fund a service dog for a veteran with a physical disability but not for a veteran with PTSD.

"We decided to go ahead and start offering service dogs to veterans at no cost to them, but that can be extremely expensive," said Ron DeArmond, the CEO of the nonprofit.

Veterans will see an occupational therapist and will be assessed for what may be the best solution for them. They then find a dog, often rescues from animal shelters, and train them for the individual's needs.

DeArmond gave an example.

"We had a veteran come to us and totally could not go out in public, couldn't go hang out with family, friends, go to school with the children, totally homebound," DeArmond said. "So we were able to find out what he wanted to do and the dog that would best do that for him.

"Today, I can tell you that one veteran not only can go back out in public and go Christmas shopping but can also go to school events now and participate with his children. He can also get a job."

Community Foundation plans to launch a resource center for nonprofits

The Quad Cities Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization in the Quad-Cities, is using an RDA grant to start up a resource center for area nonprofits.

To be called the Quad Cities Center for Nonprofit Excellence, it'll include meeting space, grant strategy support, lead networking and workshops, and share resources through membership discounts and sharing information.

The Community Foundation would hire a director and assistant to fund the center report to an advisory council, said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives.

Already, the Community Foundation has several programs and services for nonprofit collaboration and support that would be housed under the new center, Thompson said, such as a "Funders Forum", where philanthropic leaders get together and discuss collaboration and nonprofit capacity-building grants.