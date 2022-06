Motorists using Rock Island's 24th Street must be prepared for delays because of an emergency sewer repairs.

The repairs began Friday and require the two northbound lanes be closed between 4th and 5th Avenues, according to a news release from Rock Island. Weather permitting, the work is expected complete on Monday.

The city warned that drivers should expect delays in the area of the repair effort and should watch for trucks coming and going from the site. There will be detour directions posted.

