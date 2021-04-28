Ernst: Biden has failed to act on promise to unify country, reach across party lines

"Often times, I have voted to increase social spending so I can't say everything he's got in that package might not have some legitimacy, but the number just scares the heck out of me," Grassley said.

Grassley, too, told reporters that he hoped to hear the president outline a clear commitment to bipartisanship in pursuing the remainder of his agenda.

Biden has yet to reach a compromise with Republicans on any major legislation, including the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which passed earlier this year with no GOP votes after failing to reach a deal on a scaled-down relief package.

The White House and Democrats, however, blame Republicans for the lack of cooperation in a deeply divided Congress.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn, in a statement, argues the Biden administration "has finally delivered the leadership we need to recover from the pandemic."